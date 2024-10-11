After facing criticism, Anniruddhacharyaji has clarified why he appeared on Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 18 and issued a public apology.

Bigg Boss 18 premiered on October 6 and has quickly made headlines as Anniruddhacharya Maharaj aka Pookie Baba, surprised everyone when he appeared as guest on day 1.

His unexpected appearance sparked trolling and left the internet divided. After facing criticism, Anniruddhacharyaji has clarified why he appeared on the show and issued a public apology. In response to the backlash, Anniruddhacharya said he appeared on the show as a guest, not as a contestant.

He said, "Yadi mere uss Bigg Boss mein jaane se agar kisi Sanatani ka dil dukha hai toh ye beta Aapka bhai, Aapka das. Saare Sanataniyon se srama prapti hai. Aap zarur shama karyega kyunki mera uddesh Sanatan ka prachaar karna hai... (If my entry into Bigg Boss has hurt the feelings of any Sanatani, then this son of yours, this servant, seeks your forgiveness. Please forgive me, as my intention is to promote Sanatan values.)"

He further stated, "I had said before that I would never participate in Bigg Boss, and I did not. I was only there as a guest, not as part of the show’s main cast. Aap nishchint rahe jab tak ye saans rahegi Sanatan ki hi baat karunga (I ask for your forgiveness a million times, but know that as long as I live, I will continue to speak about Sanatan values)."

Meanwhile, Bollywood superstar and Bigg Boss 18 host Salman Khan has been requested by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) to convince the makers of the controversial reality show to not use animals.

A letter issued by PETA India addressed to Salman with the subject "Urgent Request to Keep Animals Out of Bigg Boss", read that there are complaints over the "keeping of a donkey in the Bigg Boss house."

The letter read, "We are being inundated with complaints by members of the public who are deeply distressed over the keeping of a donkey in the Bigg Boss house. Their concerns are valid and must not be ignored."

"As one of India's most influential stars and the host of Bigg Boss, you have the power to set a compassionate example. We respectfully ask that you use this influence to urge the show's producers to avoid using animals as props for entertainment."

The letter mentioned that it would not only "prevent stress to the animals and upset to viewers" but also "set a powerful precedent". "We also urge you to encourage Advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte, who has reportedly brought Max into the house, to surrender the donkey to PETA India to rehome in a sanctuary with other rescued donkeys. Such a move would surely win Advocate Sadavarte fans," he said.

The letter firmly mentioned that using an animal on the show set is no "laughing matter." "As prey animals, donkeys are naturally nervous. They, and other animals, would find the lights, sounds and clamor that is standard on all show sets confusing and frightening. That a show set is no place for an animal is obvious to viewers who are saddened to see the donkey kept in a small, confined space standing in waste." 'Moreover, donkeys are social animals, whose wellbeing is best ensured by permitting them to be part of a herd. Just as we humans live in family groups, so do donkeys."

(With inputs from IANS)

