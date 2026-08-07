Anil Kapoor promises India ke Top 1% is 'unlike anything audiences seen before', reveals 'everyone at home can' win huge

After Bigg Boss OTT 3, Anil Kapoor returns to host India Ke Top 1%, where he promises that it has something the audience has never seen before.

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is all set to host India Ke Top 1%, the Indian adaptation of the internationally acclaimed game show format The 1% Club. After finding success in countries including the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Greece, Australia, Israel, Turkey, Ukraine, Mexico and the United States, The 1% Club is making its India debut as India Ke Top 1%, as per the press release. India Ke Top 1% focuses on logic, observation and common sense rather than general knowledge. The format is designed to allow viewers of all age groups to participate from home, turning every episode into a shared family game experience.

Anil Kapoor on India ke Top 1%

Expressing his excitement about the show’s premiere, Anil Kapoor said in a statement, “I’m thrilled to announce that ‘India Ke Top 1%’ premieres on 5th September. Witnessing the grand launch of the show in such a spectacular setting made this announcement even more special.”

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“India Ke Top 1% is unlike anything audiences have seen before. It will surprise you and keep you on your toes because it’s not about how much you know; it’s about how you think. Every challenge tests your observation, logic, presence of mind and your ability to stay calm under pressure,” he added.

Everyone at home can win huge: Anil Kapoor

Highlighting the interactive nature of the format, Kapoor said, “The best part is that everyone at home can play along with every question and discover how their own minds work. There will be moments that amaze you, moments that make you question your first instinct, and moments that remind you that intelligence comes in many forms.” India Ke Top 1% will premiere on September 5 on Star Plus and JioHotstar.