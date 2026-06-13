Anil Kapoor on hosting India ke Top 1%, admits Indians take pride in being jugaadu: 'It is our ultimate superpower'

After hosting Bigg Boss OTT 3, Anil Kapoor will now host a new reality show, India ke Top 1%, which tests the abilities and intelligence of Indians.

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor is all set to host Star Plus upcoming show India Ke Top 1%. On Friday, the makers shared the exciting promo of the upcoming show on social media, along with the caption, "Sirf kitaabi gyaan nahi, tez soch ka bhi hoga kamaal! Ek aisa show jahan aapki knowledge aur intelligence banegi aapki pehchaan."

Anil Kapoor on hosting the new show

What makes this show a bit different is that, unlike others, it will not test the memory of the contestants, but will focus on their logical reasoning, common sense, and mental agility. Revealing what made him connect to the India Ke Top 1%, Anil Kapoor shared, "I have always believed that India is a nation driven by raw instinct, unmatched observation, and incredible street-smartness. Walk down any street in our country, and you will find people who can outsmart anyone under the sun, not because they memorized an encyclopedia, but because their brainpower is sharpened by life experiences."

Being jugaadu is our ultimate superpower: Anil Kapoor

The Animal actor said that in India, people take a lot of pride in being 'jugadu'. "It is our ultimate superpower that makes Indians everywhere the top 1% of their fields. That's why when I saw the format of India ke top 1%, it instantly clicked with me. This isn't a show that asks you which year the so-and-so treaty was signed; it gauges how efficiently your mind can function under pressure using pure logic and common sense. It completely levels the playing field," explained Anil.

He further added, "I am thrilled to host the show on Star Plus. We are giving our people a stage to flaunt the logical prowess that is so unique to India and Indians, and I'm proud to play my part in it."

India Ke Top 1% is expected to premiere on Star Plus shortly. However, the makers have not yet announced a release date for the forthcoming show.