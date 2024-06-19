Anil Kapoor on hosting Bigg Boss OTT 3, handling trolls, reveals Salman Khan advised him 'you have to...' | Exclusive

In the exclusive conversation, Anil Kapoor talks about replacing Salman Khan as host of Bigg Boss OTT 3, his preparation for facing positive and negative feedback, and shares Salman's advice to him.

Anil Kapoor is geared up to host the third season of Bigg Bos OTT, and he's game to face every feedback, be it positive or negative. Ahead of the grand launch of Bigg Boss OTT 3, Anil joins DNA India for an exclusive interaction. In the conversation, when Anil was asked about replacing Salman Khan as the new host, the Nayak actor says, "Salman mera chota bhai hai, dost hai. We all are well-wishers of each other. Yeh jo word hai na 'replace' yeh galat word hai. Sab ke pass kaam hai, sabko kaam milta rahega. Kabhi kisi ke pass time nahi hota (The word 'replace' is the wrong word. Everyone has work, and everyone will keep getting work. Sometimes, an actor doesn't have time). Recently I got replaced in 2 films, but that's okay."

Anil reveals that he had spoken to Salman Khan recently, and shares what they discussed, "He (Salman) was very happy that I'm hosting the show. We had a good chat, and he said, 'Anil aap bol dena jitne bhi participants hai ki when you're good, you're good, but when someone will cross the line, toh yeh Mr India ko Mogambo banne mein time nahi lagega. Aur bolna ki main bhi hoon yaha, toh dono theek kar denge (Tell them that I'll be around, and together we will straighten them out) (laughs)."

The Welcome actor knows the fact that he will be judged, compared with previous BB hosts, and his hosting will derive mixed opinions. Speaking about handling online trolls, Anil adds, "That's what it is, you have to deal with it. When you're giving feedback to the contestants, you've to be fair and firm. This is what I will do. So, I'm all prepared for good, bad, and ugly reactions."

In the previous few seasons, there have been instances when Salman lost his cool on the contestants. Anil discusses that hosting a show like Bigg Boss is tough, and why Salman got angry with the housemates. "See, it depends on the situation. A host tries to explain where a contestant is going wrong. You try to put sense into them, and that's exactly what our parents and our teachers do. Mere bhi parents ne, gurus ne, headmasters, senior actors ne guide kiya hai. And there have been moments when they lost their cool, toh us hisaab se ho jaata hai (I have also been guided by my parents, and mentored by my gurus, headmasters and senior actors. And there have been moments when they lost their cool), and there's nothing wrong in that. If Salman has lost cool on contestants then it's because they have done something really wrong, or else he doesn't loses his cool easily." Bigg Boss OTT 3 will stream from June 21, only on JioCinema Premium.