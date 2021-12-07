Amitabh Bachchan welcomes ‘TMKOC’ team on 'KBC 13' - WATCH

‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ is one of the most loved shows of the Indian television industry. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan’s quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ has a separate fan base. Now, what if we tell you that the members of ‘TMKOC’ will appear on the sets of ‘KBC’? Yes, the ‘TMKOC’ family will be seen playing the quiz game, having fun with Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming episode.

The official page of Sony TV on Tuesday dropped a promo video on Instagram in which all members of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ can be seen having fun with Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ while playing the quiz game. In the video, Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal Champaklal Gada can be seen sitting on the hot seat with his on-screen father Champaklal Jayantilal Gada. He can also be heard saying, “Bachchan Sahab aap toh kabhi Abhishek ji ko daante nahi hoge?”

To which Big B replies, “jab chote the tab humne kabhi kabhi daant dia lekin ab bade hogye hai.” Hearing this Jethalal says, “aap toh matlab pyaar se daant te honge naa…” After this, referring to his father, Amitabh asks him “kyu ye daant te hai kya aapko.” Hearing this, Jethalal gets confused, people started laughing.

In another video, other members of ‘TMKOC’ can be seen laughing and talking to Big B. They can also be seen doing garbha in the clip. Even, Champaklal made a request to the host and asked him to find a good girl for him for his marriage.

Recently, ‘KBC’ completed 1000 episodes. Amitabh Bachchan has been hosting the show since 2000. While speaking about the same, he said , “Darasal, ikkis saal ho gaye hain. San 2000 mein iski shuruat hui thi. Aur uss samay humko pata nahi tha. Sab log keh rahe they ke aap film se television mein jaa rahe hain, bade parde se chhote parde par aa rahe hain, aapki image ko nuksaan hoga. Lekin humari apni kuch paristhitiyan aisi thi ke mujhe laga ke filmon mein kaam jo hai wohh mil nahi raha tha, lekin pehle broadcast ke baad jiss tarah ke reaction aane shuru hue, phir aisa laga ke puri duniya badal gayi hai."

