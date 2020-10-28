Amitabh Bachchan was initially unsure about hosting 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'; here's what convinced him

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) hosted by Amitabh Bachchan might be a fan favourite show now, however, the megastar had initially expressed hesitation to commit to the show.

As the show completes 20 years, it is interesting to know that Bachchan accompanied Sameer Nair, former programme head at Star TV, to watch the taping of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? after which he agreed to host the game show.

Speaking to SpotboyE, Sameer said, "That clinched it. On the flight back Mr Bachchan finally said yes, and we were on. We erected a set for KBC identical to the one for Who Wants To Be A Billionaire. We didn’t cut any corners."

The actor said that he never expected the show to become as popular as it has.

Bachchan said, "The format of KBC is unchanged by protocol, and it cannot be altered, but it is the worth and value and participation of the contestants that brings variety each year to this show. They are the heart and soul of KBC. It is they that bring in the stories of their struggle, their challenges and their attitude toward it, their determination to bringing a life-changing moment, their concerns towards morality and social impurities and of course the joy and happiness in their victories."

Amitabh treats every contestant as he would a guest at his home. He said, "It is most heartening to witness the boundless joy and happiness the winners express on their winnings! The cheque given to them is a dream-come-true for them. They first begin to count the number of zeros that the amount carries. They have never in their lives ever seen money of this value. Life for them changes within the course of an hour or less. It is quite obviously an unbelievable moment for them. Fourteen years is a long time to be associated with it, with approximately 600 episodes that I have been involved in, it does seem like the enactment of a lifetime, but I have never felt the years go by. I feel as excited about meeting different contestants today as I did on day one."