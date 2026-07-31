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Amitabh Bachchan unveils two new promos of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 ahead of its premiere on this date - Watch

Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 premieres on 10th August, airing Monday to Friday at 9:00 PM, only on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 31, 2026, 10:28 PM IST

Amitabh Bachchan unveils two new promos of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 ahead of its premiere on this date - Watch
Amitabh Bachchan in KBC 18 promo
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Sony Entertainment Television has dropped two new promos for Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18, with host Amitabh Bachchan extending this season's central theme, 'Sochna Padega', beyond the iconic hot seat and into everyday situations. Through witty, slice-of-life scenarios, the promos showcase how the phrase has evolved into a mindset, setting the stage for a season where cracking the right answer will demand more than just knowledge.

In the first promo, Amitabh Bachchan walks into a café and, while browsing the food menu, asks the waiter, "Bhaisahab, aapke yahan Indian achha milta hai ya Chinese?" Instead of answering immediately, the waiter pauses and replies, "Sir, aap hi ki baat se yaad aaya... sochna padega." Amused by the response, Amitabh Bachchan says, "Ohh... Smart guy hai. Are suniye bhaisahab, Chinese chhod kar sab kuch le aana idhar," playfully opting for the Indian menu. The playful exchange shows how the phrase has found its way into even the simplest of conversations.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sony LIV (@sonylivindia)

In the second promo, Amitabh Bachchan is seen tending to the plants on his balcony as he playfully strikes up a conversation with them, asking, "Hello, Jhaad ji, itni khaatirdaari ke baad bhi aap mein phool khilega ki nahin?" Anticipating the now-familiar response, he quickly adds, "Ab yeh mat kahiyega humse ki sochna padega..." before remarking, "Lagta hai baat phail chuki hai. Achha hai bahut." He then reveals the thought behind the new season, saying, "Kyunki is baar sirf jawab yaad rakhna hi kaafi nahin hoga. Sahi jawab ke liye sochna padega." Through this playful exchange with his plants, the promo reinforces the central theme of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18, that this time, reaching the right answer will require careful thought, not just quick recall. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sony LIV (@sonylivindia)

The latest promos also offer a glimpse into the show's refreshed format, using relatable moments to underline the season's key message: simply knowing the answer won't be enough. Contestants will need to pause, analyse, and think carefully before locking in their final choice. Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 premieres on 10th August, airing Monday to Friday at 9:00 PM, only on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

READ | Karnataka film body opposes Cauvery water release to Tamil Nadu: 'We have always stood with farmers'

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