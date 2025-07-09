Amitabh Bachchan starts prep for KBC 17, shuts down rumours of Salman Khan replacing him; see viral photos

The registrations for Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 began from April 14 and its premiere date hasn't been announced yet. Amitabh Bachchan will be back as the host again.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has commenced his work on the new season of quiz-based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The superstar took to his blog, where he shared a string of pictures from the rehearsals and wrote, "Shuru kar diya kaam." He shared that the prep has begun and is happy to be with people and their desires to improve life as he added, "And the prep begins the beguine...to be back to the people...to be with them in their desires to improve life and livings...the opportunity that changes lives..in an hour...my love and regard."

As Amitabh has started prep for KBC 17, he has also shut down the rumours of Salman Khan replacing him as the host of the popular show. In May, a source was quoted telling Bollywood Hungama, "Salman Khan is the king of the small screen, and the best face to replace Amitabh Bachchan as Kaun Banega Crorepati host is him, as he also has a strong connect with the audience in the smaller centres. Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan has also hosted KBC, and if everything goes well, Salman will be the newest to take the television sets by storm. Get ready to tune into Sony as Salman Khan might host the biggest and most popular quiz show of India as Amitabh Bachchan will be stepping back from KBC due to personal reasons."

Amitabh Bachchan has been hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati since July 3, 2000, when the show began, except for the third season which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan in 2007. The first season had 315 episodes, the highest for any season so far. KBC 16 had the second highest number of episodes with the Sholay star hosting the game show for 152 episodes. The registrations for KBC 17 began from April 14 and its premiere date hasn't been announced yet.

