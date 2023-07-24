Amitabh Bachchan starts Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 shoot, shares photos from sets: 'Rehearsing again and again'

Amitabh Bachchan also shared on his blog that the KBC 15 PlayAlong option on the SonyLIV app will have better opportunities this season.

The megastar Amitabh Bachchan began with the preparations and shoot of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, the next season of the quizzing-based game show on Sunday, July 23. The actor shared a string of images on his Twitter account showing him 'rehearsing again and again' for the Sony Entertainment Television show.

Big B also took to his official blog titled Bachchan Bol and shared his thoughts about getting back as a host on KBC. "KBC preps have begun and the need to keep at it till the fluency develops and the errors and mistakes do not occur on set. We are human after all and mistakes do happen but the effort is ever made to avoid them", he wrote in the first post he put up on Sunday.

In his second post yesterday, Bachchan stated, "The changes that do be heard on the promotional decree now displayed on various platforms, is evident in the gameplay and by the morrow, the ones that do go to KBC shall be in a position to learn of them and if there be no opportunity to see the broadcast there is the PlayAlong on Sony Liv, which promises I think some better opportunities this season, more of which shall be determined when the KBC season 15 for Sony begins".

T 4716 - KBC !!! pic.twitter.com/15fK5L46xM — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 23, 2023

T 4715 - rehearsing again and again and again .. for KBC .. pic.twitter.com/AclJoTWBjQ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 23, 2023

T 4714 - working at it .. KBC , prep pic.twitter.com/NnhvklazcZ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 23, 2023

In the promo released last month, the Sholay star shared that Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 will see several changes in its new season. The premiere date for KBC 15 hasn't been announced by the makers yet. Apart from Amitabh, only Shah Rukh Khan has hosted KBC once in its third season in 2007.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Big B will be seen next in the action-thriller Ganapath Part 1. The Vikas Bahl directorial, which also features Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, is set for a theatrical release on October 20. The 80-year-old actor will have an action-packed avatar in Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan-starrer Kalki 2898 AD, as seen from the film's first glimpse released last week at San Diego Comic-Con.



READ | Amitabh Bachchan had this one condition before he agreed to host Kaun Banega Crorepati 23 years ago