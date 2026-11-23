Amitabh Bachchan and Sony TV have received a legal notice over a doctored KBC video showing a fake question about bomb blasts in Punjab. The clip was traced to a 2022 episode, in which no such question was asked.

The controversy over an alleged question on Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) has sparked outrage in Punjab, with a legal notice being sent to Sony TV and host Amitabh Bachchan. However, the viral clip that triggered the controversy has turned out to be doctored. The question, which allegedly suggested that criminals were carrying out bomb blasts at police stations in Punjab without fear, was never asked on the show. The alleged question, in Hindi, read: "Haal hi mein inmein se kis rajya mein apradhi thanon mein bomb blast karne se dar nahin rahe hain? (Recently, in which state are criminals not afraid of carrying out bomb blasts in police stations?)."

What was the actual KBC question?

A reverse-image search traced the viral clip to KBC Season 14, Episode 58, which aired during Diwali week in October 2022. However, the video had been digitally altered. The font was different from the show's original graphics, and Amitabh Bachchan's voice appeared to have been generated using AI. The actual episode featured Dr Samit Sen, the first contestant from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands to appear on the show in 22 years. His Rs 12.5 lakh question was about a famous painter: "Which of these artists was born in Budapest to a Hungarian mother and an Indian father?" The correct answer was Amrita Sher-Gil, whose father, Umrao Singh Sher-Gil Majithia, was a Punjabi Sikh aristocrat. Dr Sen incorrectly chose FN Souza.

हा हा हा ! पंजाब में बदलाव के झूठे सपने दिखाने वालों! कौन बनेगा करोड़पति में अमिताभ बच्चन ने सवाल पूछ लिया— भारत के किस राज्य में पुलिस थानों में बम ब्लास्ट होना आम बात हो गई है? जवाब है - पंजाब! https://t.co/ZOX0KyejUN — RP Singh National Spokesperson BJP (@rpsinghkhalsa) November 19, 2026

Political reactions and legal notice

Despite being fake, the clip circulated widely on social media. BJP national spokesperson RP Singh also shared it on November 19, claiming that Punjab was the answer to the alleged question. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) called the video fake. Party spokesperson Baltej Singh Pannu accused the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) of circulating it to defame Punjab for political gains. The SAD had not responded to the allegation, while the origins of the doctored video remained unknown.

The legal notice was sent by advocate Inderjit Arora on behalf of his client Ranjit Singh, a Sangrur resident. Arora said his client had shown him a screenshot and video, based on which he decided to take legal action. He demanded that Sony TV and Amitabh Bachchan remove the objectionable content and issue an unconditional public apology to Punjab. Sony TV and Bachchan have not responded to the notice. No case has been filed so far. The notice has sought a written response within 15 days.

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