Amitabh Bachchan shares hilarious photo of himself from Kaun Banega Crorepati sets

In the picture, Amitabh Bachchan was seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt that he paired with funky blue-white pyjamas.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 07:56 PM IST

Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan, on Tuesday, dropped a hilarious picture of himself in pyjama on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Taking to Instagram, the legendary actor gave a quirky caption. He wrote, "Pehanne ko de diya pyjama, laga sadi ko fada, aage choti jeb dedi, aur peeche laga hai nada."

 He was also seen carrying a blue scarf wrapped around his neck. The fashion sense of Big B resembles Ranveer Singh who is known for his quirky outfit choices and style. The veteran actor was all geared up for the shot.

Recently, the Jhund actor shared a throwback picture from the sets of his film Trishul. And captioned it, "fashions repeat .. glares of the 70` .. perhaps at the Mahurat of Trishul or Man ji film .. and I see today`s stars wearing similar"Popularly known as Big B, Amitabh was rightly called the Shahenshah of Bollywood. He built his on-screen image as an angry young man by portraying aggressive roles in films like Zanjeer, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Deewar and Kaala Patthar to name a few.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh will be seen in Ayan Mukerji`s Brahmastra, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Nagarjuna. The film will release on September 9, 2022.He is also a part of Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye, in which he will play the role of Bhaskar Prajapati. Apart from Amitabh, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta. He is also reuniting with Deepika Padukone for The Intern remake and Project K.

Apart from that, Big B has also wrapped up his shoot for his upcoming project Uunchai starring Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. The release date of the film is still awaited. 

