Amitabh Bachchan schools contestant who calls unmarried women 'bojh' on Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: 'Ladki jo...'

Amitabh Bachchan reacted after a contestant on Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 called unmarried women 'burden' on family.

In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16, host Amitabh Bachchan schooled a contestant who called unmarried women a 'burden' on the family. The contestant was discussing how he managed financially after losing his job during Covid when he made the sexist comment.

The contestant, Krishna Selukar said that he lost his job despite holding an engineering degree, he stated, "Agar main kahun bina shaadi ki ladki gharwalon par bojh hoti hai na sir, ek umar hone ke baad berozgar ladke utna hi bojh hote hai [If I say an unmarried woman is a burden to her family, then an unemployed son is also a burden to his family after a point]."

Bachchan, known for advocating gender equality and women's empowerment on KBC, responded cleverly to the man. He emphasized that a woman is the pride of a family and any notion to the contrary should be firmly discouraged. He said, "Ek baat batayein aapko. Ladki jo hai bojh kabhi nai ban sakti. Bahut badi shaan hoti hai mahila. [Do you know one thing? A woman can never be a burden to her family. She is the biggest honour of her family]."

Bachchan has been hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati for over 24 years, starting in 2000. He has hosted every season except for Season 3, which was led by Shah Rukh Khan. Season 16 premiered earlier this month, with Big B delivering an emotional opening speech about the love and respect he has received from his devoted audience. The show airs from Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan got emotional during the first episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati and said, "I can't come up with the words to thank you for your prayers which gave a new life to Kaun Banega Crorepati, which illuminated this stage again, and which reunited a family and allowed me to be present among you. I salute this country's people for the resurrection, rebuilding, and rebirth of KBC (greets the camera with a namaste). This stage is yours, this game is yours, and this season is only yours. To respect your love, I'll be present before you with twice the effort. And I believe you'll keep reassuring me by holding my hand."

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan recently won hearts with his performance in Kalki 2898 AD which also starred Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan among others in key roles. The film became a huge hit at the box office and broke several records earning over Rs 1000 crore at the box office.

