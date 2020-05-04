Amitabh Bachchan's 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' 12th season selection and screening process goes fully digital

Amitabh Bachchan's game show Kaun Banega Crorepati is entering the 20th year with the upcoming 12th season. Now that the lockdown is going on, the registration process kickstarting from May 9, 2020. Moreover, the selection and screening process of the game show will also be going digital for the first time. And yes, Big B is returning as the host and the tagline for this season is, 'Har cheez ko break lag sakta hai… Sapno ko nahi…' The registration will commence from May 9, 2020, to May 22, 2020.

The digital promo is directed by Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari. In a statement, he said, "Each year, when we start deliberating about KBC, we go through various insights which may trigger an impactful narrative. This time, however, the very environment that we are in sets the context of the film. KBC is not just a game/quiz show for people. It’s more than that. It’s an opportunity to realize one’s dreams. One doesn’t stop dreaming given the adversity. The dreams only become more significant…and that was the trigger for this film."

He added, "Shooting this film was a challenge though. First, I shot a scratch film with myself and shared it with Mr Bachchan, for him to get an idea about my vision. After which, Mr Bachchan shot the entire film at his own home, all by himself. I hope this campaign strikes a chord with the audience and they participate wholeheartedly."

Bachchan shot for Kaun Banega Crorepati from the confines of his home for the very first time.