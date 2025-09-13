Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Amitabh Bachchan reveals real reason behind Kaun Banega Crorepati's success: 'True giants and heroes of this show are...'

Amitabh Bachchan shared his "unblemished gratitude and immense sense of regard respect and appreciation" towards the KBC team for making the show what it is.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 13, 2025, 10:13 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Amitabh Bachchan reveals real reason behind Kaun Banega Crorepati's success: 'True giants and heroes of this show are...'
Amitabh Bachchan on KBC 17 sets
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has penned a message showcasing his gratitude to the team behind the quiz-based game show Kaun Banega Crorepati and tagged them as "true giants and heroes" for their work. Bachchan has been hosting KBC since 25 years and has hosted all the seasons, except the third one which Shah Rukh Khan led.

Sharing his thoughts, Big B took to his blog and wrote: “The days fly by, the exhaustion appears...not on the self but they that prepare me for the work...they are the true giants and heroes of KBC. Hours and hours of backroom consultations, designings and managing deliverables...simply unable to understand for them that sit at home and watch the broadcasts."

The superstar, who celebrated his 82nd birthday last year, added, "My unblemished gratitude and immense sense of regard respect and appreciation...it is they that make what makes the SHOW!! And I return from work just a while ago and they still continue to work...absolute dedication." He also shared a couple of photos from the sets of KBC 17, which he is currently hosting.

https://www.tumblr.com/srbachchan/794514552147607552/day-6420

Meanwhile, on the film front, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen next in the legal drama Section 84. The film also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Nimrat Kaur, and Diana Penty in the leading roles and has been directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. Dasgupta and Bachchan have previously worked together in the 2014 psychological thriller TV miniseries Yudh and the 2016 mystery thriller film Te3n.

