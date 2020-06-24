Amitabh Bachchan reveals elaborate Hindi word for mask, fan asks him if it would be next KBC question

Amitabh Bachchan shared an image with the mandatory face mask during COVID-19 and revealed its complicated Hindi word

Amitabh Bachchan shared an elaborate Hindi word for mask. The superstar, seen donning a mask of 'Gulabo Sitabo', revealed its elaborate Hindi word. Confused fans suddenly got worried and asked if the situation would be a question on his TV show KBC.

Bachchan has been donning a mask which has become mandatory during COVID-19 outbreak. Sharing one such image, he let his fans know the long and complex Hindi word for mask.

Sharing a laughing emoji, Big B wrote, "Mil gaya! Mil gaya! Mil gaya! Bohot parishram ke baad, mask ka anuvaad mil gaya (Found it! Found it! Found it! After a lot of effort, I found the Hindi term for mask). After a lot of hard work by Ef Vb, he did the translation of 'MASK', in Hindi: nasikamukhsanrakshak keetaanurodhak vayuchanak vastrdoriyuktpattika." Reading the post, a user asked, “Sir is that gonna be next KBC question.”

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's 'Gulabo SItabo' opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. The film was the first Bollywood movie to have a direct OTT release. Big B is now set to return as the host of the reality show KBC for its twelfth season.