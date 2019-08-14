Amitabh Bachchan reveals Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda play 'KBC' at home

Amitabh Bachchan's iconic game show Kaun Banega Crorepati season 11 airing is getting nearer day by day. The show which has been ruling the Indian television for about 19 years have been loved millions of people. The fans make sure to glue to their television sets during the airing of KBC no matter how busy their schedules are. Interestingly, that's what Big B's family does! Yes, megastar revealed this fact during an interaction with IANS.

Bachchan stated, "My family loves playing KBC at home - sometimes Shweta (Bachchan Nanda) plays, sometimes Aishwarya (Rai Bachchan). We all sit together and discuss the questions and answers... Even Aaradhya (Bachchan) has started watching the show now. She asks me questions about it and also tries to answer the questions when we all sit together and play the quiz at home."

He added, "Jaya watches the show regularly. No matter what work she has, she will sit in front of the TV when the show starts. I would like to thank her publicly for that."

Talking about his family participating which only Abhishek Bachchan has done until now, Amitabh Bachchan said, "As per the rules of Sony channel, my family cannot participate in the game show. So, I abide by their rules and keep them away from the show."

When asked about being the first superstar to host a television show, Bachchan Sr said, "It was just a coincidence. The channel came about with this idea. Circumstances were such that everyone felt I should not go there (on TV) especially people from my home but I just felt that this was something new."