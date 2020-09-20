Headlines

Internet erupts in outrage over viral video of girl waving pistols during pillion ride on Yamaha R15, watch

Meet man who gave up US job with Rs 50 lakh salary for UPSC dream, cracked in 1st attempt to join...

Himachal rains: Overnight rainfall triggers landslides, 2 dead, 200 roads blocked; IMD issues orange alert on Aug 25, 26

Ram Charan, Kiara Advani’s photos from Game Changer’s song shoot leaked online

Venkatesh Prasad visits Swami Narayan temple with Suniel Shetty, says 'secretly prayed for KL Rahul'

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: From havans to namaz, billions across the world pray for successful landing on moon

10 most popular Bangladesh cricketers and their wives

Weight loss: 7 sports that burn the most calories

Weight loss tips: Green vegetables to shed belly fat

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Mizoram Mishap: 17 killed after under-construction railway bridge collapses; PM announces ex-gratia

Asia Cup 2023: Sunil Gavaskar-Madan Lal questions the BCCI selection committee on their decisions

Rakhi Sawant's best friend files police complaint against her, says 'she threatened me when Adil...'

Ananya Panday recalls Shah Rukh Khan’s reaction to her debut film, says ‘first time he saw me...'

Amitabh Bachchan is ready to make some noise with 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 12' and this promo is proof of it

Amitabh Bachchan is going to come back as the host of KBC 12 from September 28

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 20, 2020, 11:18 AM IST

The makers of Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' have released a new promo of the season 12. The show is going to be held in the midst of the pandemic, COVID-19.

The promo of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 12' introduces the ultra popular 'hot seat' and 'computer ji'. Both the objects were made popular while megastar Amitabh Bachchan hosted the show. The clip also takes us back to the winner Sonu Kumar Gupta, among other faces, who might be a part of this season.

Amitabh Bachchan then makes a nearly-grand entry, and with great zest, he introduces himself and the show by saying, 'Main Amitabh Bachchan shuru karne jaa raha hoon, Kaun Banega Crorepati.'

The promo is also a reminder that the show will commence from September 28 at 9 pm.

Take a look:

Amitabh Bachchan, who has come out of isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, had been sharing images from the sets of the show, where they crew was seen taking utmost precaution wearing a mask.

If reports are to be believed then the makers also ensured that the participants are kept under isolation in a hotel before they enter the sets. Another report, however, stated that two crew members of the show were tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The channel had refuted it as rumours.

