Amitabh Bachchan is ready to make some noise with 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 12' and this promo is proof of it

Amitabh Bachchan is going to come back as the host of KBC 12 from September 28

The makers of Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' have released a new promo of the season 12. The show is going to be held in the midst of the pandemic, COVID-19.

The promo of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 12' introduces the ultra popular 'hot seat' and 'computer ji'. Both the objects were made popular while megastar Amitabh Bachchan hosted the show. The clip also takes us back to the winner Sonu Kumar Gupta, among other faces, who might be a part of this season.

Amitabh Bachchan then makes a nearly-grand entry, and with great zest, he introduces himself and the show by saying, 'Main Amitabh Bachchan shuru karne jaa raha hoon, Kaun Banega Crorepati.'

The promo is also a reminder that the show will commence from September 28 at 9 pm.

Take a look:

Amitabh Bachchan, who has come out of isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, had been sharing images from the sets of the show, where they crew was seen taking utmost precaution wearing a mask.

If reports are to be believed then the makers also ensured that the participants are kept under isolation in a hotel before they enter the sets. Another report, however, stated that two crew members of the show were tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The channel had refuted it as rumours.