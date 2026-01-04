Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional during Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 finale: 'Apne jeevan ka ek tihayi...' | Watch viral video

In the last episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, Amitabh Bachchan reflected on how much of his life he has spent with the audience through the show and how their love has kept him going year after year.

The Friday episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 marked the end of the season, and it turned into an emotional moment for host Amitabh Bachchan. As the show wrapped up, the veteran actor spoke from the heart and thanked the audience for standing by him and the show over the years. The final episode began with Big B welcoming viewers for the last time in Season 17. Before the game resumed, he paused to share his feelings about how quickly time had passed and how special the journey of the show has been for him.

Talking about how moments in life sometimes end sooner than expected, Bachchan shared his thoughts with the audience and said, "'Kabhi kabhi hum kuch pal ko itne jee lete hain ke, itna kho jaate hain ke jab woh pal apne aakhri chorr mein hota hai toh lagta hai ki, arre abhi abhi toh shuru hua tha, aur itni jaldi khatam bhi hogaya. Sab kuch aisa lagta hai, maano kal ki he baat hai. Inhi bhaavnao se gujarate hue. Main is khel ki aakhiri din ki shuruaat karne jaa raha hoon."

As the episode moved ahead, the actor spoke about the deep bond he shares with the viewers. He reflected on how much of his life he has spent with the audience through the show and how their love has kept him going year after year. Sharing his gratitude, Amitabh said, "Apne jeevan ka ek tihayi, ji haan one third of my life, se zyaada hissa aap sab ke saath bitaana, mere liye bahut hi saubhagya ki baat hai. Jab jab maine is manch se kaha hai ki hum aa rahe hain ke aap sab ne khuli bahaaon se mera swagat kiya hai."

"Jab main hasa hoon, toh aap hase hain, jab meri aakhein num hui hain toh aapki bhi aankhon se aansu bahe hain. Aap mere saath iss safar mein bhagidaar bante rahe hain, Aarambh se lekar ant tak. Aap hain toh ye khel hai, aur ye khel hai toh hum hain. Bahut bahut dhanyavaad aapka", the Kalki 2898 AD actor concluded.

Kaun Banega Cropati started as the Indian version of the British show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?. It was also Amitabh Bachchan's first TV appearance, and gave new life to his career. Over the years, KBC has become more than just a quiz show. With touching stories from contestants and Bachchan's famous line 'lock kiya jaye,' the show has become a part of people's lives over the past 25 years.

