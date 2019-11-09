Amitabh Bachchan apologizes for Shivaji question on KBC 11

Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently in news over hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, took to Twitter to issue an apology. He apologized on behalf of the show over the controversy where the show mentioned Shivaji without giving him the appropriate title Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

"No disrespect meant at all .. apologies if it has hurt sentiments," wrote Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter. This took place after the makers of the show issued a notice while broadcasting KBC 11 on Friday. "There was an inaccurate reference to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj during Wednesday’s KBC episode, due to inadvertence. We deeply regret the same and being mindful of the sentiments of our viewers have carried a scroll expressing regret during our episode yesterday. #KBC11 (sic)," the notice on the show read.

See his tweet here:

No disrespect meant at all .. apologies if it has hurt sentiments .. https://t.co/ynPav4DYfO — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 8, 2019

The controversy began after Amitabh Bachchan, in the Thursday episode, asked the question, "Who is the contemporary of Mughal Emporer Aurangzeb," and gave the options as - Maharana Pratap, Rana Sangha, Maharaja Ranjit Singh and Shivaji. Thus, Twitterati were upset over not giving the respected Shivaji a title.

"It is shameful that @SonyTV mentions Mughal Emperor as Samrat Aurangzeb but doesn't have the courtesy to add 'Chhatrapati' to the Maratha King Shivaji Maharaj. Is it a mistake or a purposeful attempt to undermine marathi emotions. Remember the land you live in is Marathi! #KBC11," wrote a user. Twitter also started trending #Boycott_KBC after the episode.