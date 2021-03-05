Amit Sadh-Ronit Roy starrer '7 Kadam' trailer out: Gripping tale of football and imperfect relationships

Headlines

Nothing Compares 2 U singer Sinéad O'Connor passes away at 56

Delhi: Alcoholic son plans to sell house for liquor money, kills mother after she stops him

Meet Aditya S Samant, 17-year-old boy who became India's 83rd chess grandmaster

Ameesha Patel says she keeps blocking Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma on WhatsApp: 'We share father-daughter relationship'

‘You’ve ended my career’: Zaheer Khan humourously blames Virat Kohli for ending his Test career

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Nothing Compares 2 U singer Sinéad O'Connor passes away at 56

Delhi: Alcoholic son plans to sell house for liquor money, kills mother after she stops him

Ameesha Patel says she keeps blocking Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma on WhatsApp: 'We share father-daughter relationship'

9 motivational quotes by APJ Abdul Kalam

5 action-packed scenes from Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 trailer 

Players who have hit maximum sixes in ODI

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates new ITPO complex 'Bharat Mandapam' in Delhi

Opposition bloc moves no-confidence motion in Parliament against Modi govt

DNA: Pain of the victims of Manipur Violence

Nothing Compares 2 U singer Sinéad O'Connor passes away at 56

Ameesha Patel says she keeps blocking Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma on WhatsApp: 'We share father-daughter relationship'

Sunny Deol gets emotional at Gadar 2 trailer launch event, Ameesha Patel's reaction wins internet

HomeTelevision

Television

Amit Sadh-Ronit Roy starrer '7 Kadam' trailer out: Gripping tale of football and imperfect relationships

'7 Kadam' is a sports drama which is based on the story of a father and son duo who connect over their passion for football.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 05, 2021, 08:50 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Eros Now's '7 Kadam' is all set to stream from March 24, 2021. Steered by Mohit Jha, the show comprises a stellar star cast including Ronit Roy, Amit Sadh, Deeksha Seth, Rohini Banerjee, Shilpi Roy, Ashok Singh, and Bidisha Ghosh amongst others. 

In the series, you will witness the tale unfold when a father's dreams and a son's ambition are pitted against each other.  

'7 Kadam' is a sports drama which is based on the story of a father and son duo who connect over their passion for football but cross paths in the clash of ideals and morals. Now the choice is theirs whether to come together to achieve a common goal or to let go of the most important match of their lives.
 
The bond between a father and a son is indeed a special one. They fight, they argue and disagree, and yet as the saying goes... "an apple doesn't fall far from the tree", they are strikingly similar. Behind a veil of a strong and strict man, hides an emotional and protective father.  This gripping narrative chronicles the workings of fate when the son joins his father's arch-nemesis in the football arena.
 
Exciting, sentimental, and full of relatable instances, this show will keep you at the edge of your seat. With the generation gap causing clashes of opinions, will all the teachings of the father- as a coach and as a human guide the son to make the right decisions? Or will the son go against his own father by joining hands with the rival team? 

This enthralling show beautifully brings out the imperfections in real-life relationships and will definitely leave you with a bittersweet smile. But it will also make you wonder, who from the father or son will win, in a situation where they are against each other and when the trophy is just '7 Kadam' away.  Do you think, emotions will take over and one will sacrifice for the other? Well, it will be interesting to see how it all ends.
  
Commenting on the same Amit Sadh mentions, ''7 Kadam' is an engaging narrative, that will take everyone on an emotional roller coaster ride and strike a chord with the audience. A story one can easily relate to, the character in the series brings me pure joy and it has been a fantastic journey working on the show with a craftsman, like Ronit sir."
 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Indian women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur suspended for next two international matches, here's why

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s downtime delight: Check candid car selfie with friend in Bali

Mukesh Ambani buys new ‘bomb-proof’ Mercedes car worth more than Rs 10 crore, one of India’s safest

Meet Spiro Razatos, action director of Shah Rukh's Jawan, man behind award-winning stunts of Expendables, Fast & Furious

Not Bradman, Smith, Tendulkar, Kohli or Lara, this cricketer has highest batting average in Tests; career ended too soon

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE