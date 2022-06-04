Amit Sadh reveals he has 'deleted Bigg Boss' from his memories, says 'I started getting bored'

Amit Sadh

Actor Amit Sadh who has made his mark in television and films have completed 20 years in the industry. Recently while speaking to the media on his journey, the actor described his stint with Bigg Boss season 1 as 'bored.' While interacting with Indian Express, Amit said that he misinterpret the show's concept. "I thought it’ll be a show about physical strength where I am breaking things or doing push-ups. But, after a week or two, I started getting bored. People just gossiped there.”

Here's Amit enjoying some quiet time

The Sultan actor further asserted that he was warned that he had to pay a heavy sum for getting into a physical fight in the show. "I was told if I hit anyone, I will have to pay Rs 2 crore. I thought what’s the use when the show was not even paying me that much." Sadh even asserted that around December he was ready to jump and run away from the Karjat sets. Amit wanted the makers to eliminate him from the show. Today, when Sadh look back on Bigg Boss 1, he doesn't remember much of it, and this is what he desired to do so. "I said the day I’ll come out, I’ll delete this show from my life, and I did that!”

For the unversed, Amit has been a part of the first season of the famous reality show Bigg Boss (2006), and Arshad Warsi hosted the maiden season. In the show, Amit developed a close bond with Punjabi actress Neeru Bajwa, and there were moments when he lost his cool with other contestants. Apart from Amit and Neeru, Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah, Rahul Roy, and Ravi Kishan were also a part of the show. Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy won the first season of Bigg Boss.