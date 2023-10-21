While speaking to us, Amit Sadh talked about a recent bike trip from Mumbai to Ladakh. The actor revealed that he met with an accident when he was on the way to Zanskar Valley.

Amit Sadh, who grabbed everyone’s attention with his performances in movies such as Kai Po Che (2013), Sultan (2016), and Gold (2018), is now waiting for the release of his upcoming season two of Duranga which will also star Drashti Dhami and Gulshan Devaiah.

While speaking to us, Amit talked about a recent bike trip from Mumbai to Ladakh. The actor revealed that he met with an accident when he was on the way. A drunk driver’s car hit him after which he fell. He said, “When you are heading to Zanskar Valley, there are days when there is no network. A lot of off-roading, there is no road, and high altitude. So one day, I got hit by a car, by a drunk guy. So I have battle scars on my bike. At that time, we didn’t tell anyone about this because we didn’t want people outside to know. It was surreal, three seconds before the car hit me, I knew that it was going to hit me. So with whatever training I had, tried everything but it still hit the bike, not me luckily. Everybody was scared, but these things happen.”

He added, “These things definitely show us how lucky we are to be alive and to be able to do the things that we want to do.” Talking about his show, directed by Rohan Sippy, the psychological thriller will premiere on 24th October 2023 on ZEE5. Spanning 8 episodes, the series is produced by Rose Audio Visuals, spearheaded by Goldie Behl and stars Amit Sadh as Sammit Patel, Drashti Dhami as Ira Jaykar Patel, Gulshan Devaiah as Abhishek Banne in lead roles.

The show also features Abhijeet Khandkekar, Rajesh Khattar, and Barkha Bisht in pivotal roles. This season viewers will witness intense drama as the story will navigate through a chilling murder case and chase to catch the real accomplice of the serial killer.