Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Notification issued for MP polls, process of filing nominations begins

Osteoporosis: 7 ayurvedic herbs to reduce joint pain

9 benefits of eating okra (bhindi) regularly

Leading wicket takers in ICC World Cup 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Arrives At Dharamshala Airport With Indian Cricket Team

World Cup 2023: New 'Wide Ball Law' Helped Virat Kohli To Score His 48th ODI Century; Know Rule Here

Hardik Pandya Injury Update: Captain Rohit Sharma Assures No Major Damage In Hardik Pandya's Injury

Abhishek Bachchan's deleted cameo scene in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham goes viral, fans react: Watch

Amit Sadh reveals getting hit by drunk driver's car during bike trip to Ladakh | Exclusive

While speaking to us, Amit Sadh talked about a recent bike trip from Mumbai to Ladakh. The actor revealed that he met with an accident when he was on the way to Zanskar Valley.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 02:47 PM IST

Amit Sadh, who grabbed everyone’s attention with his performances in movies such as Kai Po Che (2013), Sultan (2016), and Gold (2018), is now waiting for the release of his upcoming season two of Duranga which will also star Drashti Dhami and Gulshan Devaiah.

While speaking to us, Amit talked about a recent bike trip from Mumbai to Ladakh. The actor revealed that he met with an accident when he was on the way. A drunk driver’s car hit him after which he fell. He said, “When you are heading to Zanskar Valley, there are days when there is no network. A lot of off-roading, there is no road, and high altitude. So one day, I got hit by a car, by a drunk guy. So I have battle scars on my bike. At that time, we didn’t tell anyone about this because we didn’t want people outside to know. It was surreal, three seconds before the car hit me, I knew that it was going to hit me. So with whatever training I had,  tried everything but it still hit the bike, not me luckily. Everybody was scared, but these things happen.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amit Sadh (@theamitsadh)

He added, “These things definitely show us how lucky we are to be alive and to be able to do the things that we want to do.” Talking about his show, directed by Rohan Sippy, the psychological thriller will premiere on 24th October 2023 on ZEE5. Spanning 8 episodes, the series is produced by Rose Audio Visuals, spearheaded by Goldie Behl and stars Amit Sadh as Sammit Patel, Drashti Dhami as Ira Jaykar Patel, Gulshan Devaiah as Abhishek Banne in lead roles.

The show also features Abhijeet Khandkekar, Rajesh Khattar, and Barkha Bisht in pivotal roles. This season viewers will witness intense drama as the story will navigate through a chilling murder case and chase to catch the real accomplice of the serial killer.

 

 

 

