Amit Sadh, Drashti Dhami and Rohan Sippy say 'it was opposite of pressure' to work in Duranga Season 2 | Exclusive

Amit Sadh, Drashti Dhami and Rohan Sippy talked about their upcoming show Duranga season 2.

Post the massive success of its first season, Duranga Season 2 is all set to release with a lot of twists and turns. Duranga Season 1 left viewers on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting the unravelling of the story as Amit Sadh’s character Sammit Patel, emerges from a coma.

While speaking to DNA, Amit Sadh, Drashti Dhami and Rohan Sippy talked about their upcoming show Duranga season 2. Rohan Sippy, who has directed the show revealed if he feels any pressure before the release. Rohan Gippy, who is the director of Duranga Season 2, was not the director of Season 1. It was directed by Pradeep Sarkar and Aijaz Khan.

While speaking about the same, Rohan said, “I think, I got the chance to watch the first season. The great thing was the success, people loved season 1. So it was the opposite of pressure, it was a great opportunity because you know everyone is onboard and characters have connected to the audience. So now, we can take it further. It is a very positive situation to be in when you have good people, great talent in front of the camera.”

Meanwhile, Amit and Drashti talked about playing intense characters and revealed if it takes a toll on them. Drashti said, “I think I just need to hear cut, and I am back to normal. I don’t think, I go with the character back home. I think it’s just in the moment. Unless I have to continue that, otherwise I just switch off.”

Amit said, “I would like to say, there is madness to the method and there is a method to the madness. When I started my career earlier, I just learned about method acting. I would romanticise a lot. But when you grow, you evolve, you realise, you see children act, you see machines act, you see animals act, and then you realise ok that’s acting. You speak your line and go home. There’s a method, there is some work. And then you don’t take that character home.”

Directed by Rohan Sippy, the psychological thriller will premiere on 24th October 2023 on ZEE5. Spanning 8 episodes, the series is produced by Rose Audio Visuals, spearheaded by Goldie Behl and stars Amit Sadh as Sammit Patel, Drashti Dhami as Ira Jaykar Patel, Gulshan Devaiah as Abhishek Banne in lead roles.

The show also features Abhijeet Khandkekar, Rajesh Khattar, and Barkha Bisht in pivotal roles. This season viewers will witness intense drama as the story will navigate through a chilling murder case and chase to catch the real accomplice of the serial killer.