Amidst divorce rumours, Ridhi Dogra enjoys some 'Me Time' by the beach

Television couple Ridhi Dogra and Raqesh Bapat officially announced their split earlier in February, this year. In a joint statement released by them, they confirmed the speculations around their marriage falling apart.

“Yes, we are living separately. This decision has been taken with mutual respect and care for each other and our families. We are two best friends who may not be a couple anymore. But our friendship will continue as it always has, through thick and thin. Appreciate if no further speculation is made and heartfelt gratitude to everyone for all the love you have always given us,” read the official statement by Ridhi and Raqesh.

However, things haven't soured between Ridhi and Raqesh as they are often spotted partying together.

In a conversation with Times Of India, Raqesh opened up on his current equation with Ridhi, "There will always be love between us; only the definition has changed. Friendship was the basis of our relationship and that will continue, no matter what. Living life in the truest sense is all about being happy. Two people, who have decided to part ways, can be friends if they are clear about what they want. There is no animosity or mudslinging between Ridhi and me. We share a great rapport and are great friends. In fact, things are getting better between us. Distance makes one understand the other person better. It also helps one understand where he/she erred and what went wrong in a relationship. Whatever happens, one needs to weed out animosity and negativity."

After living a blissful married life together for seven years, the two are now living separately. Whether or not they have applied for divorce is still not clear. The 'Woh Apna Sa' actress is currently enjoying some 'Me Time' and her captions suggest that she is also spending a lot of time introspecting about life and her past.

Ridhi recently shared some pictures from her beach vacation in Sri Lanka and she indeed looks happy.

A few days back she had also instagrammed a few throwback pictures from her Bali trip.

On the work front, Ridhi recently shot for a short film that will be out soon.