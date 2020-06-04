Amidst confusion about new video with Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurrana's song 'Tamasha' with Marshall unveiled

While Himanshi Khurrana has been making headlines for a new music video with beau Asim Riaz, her new song with singer-composer Marshall Sehgal has been unveiled. The song, a Punjabi track, is named 'Tamasha'.

'Tamasha' stars the popular 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Himanshi Khurana along with Rony Singh. Talking about the song, Marshall said, "My new song is not only a treat to eyes but the song itself is very soothing. The song has stunning visuals as it was shot in Armenia, we shot it before the lockdown was initiated."

"I had a great time shooting with Rony and Himanshi, and they chemistry looks commendable on screen. I had earlier done a song with Himanshi and she's fabulous to work with , will be looking forward to more collabs.The song showcases the heartbreaking tale of love and it's a tribute to every die heart romantic," he added.

Here's the video:

Himanshi has collaborated with Marshall Sehgal for various music videos in the past. She previously made headlines after starring with Asim Riaz in their first ever music video 'Kalla Sohna Hai'. Himanshi is a renowned singer and performer in the Punjabi industry.