Amid wedding rumours, Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar snapped hand-in-hand at Mumbai airport

Making the most of her time outside the 'Bigg Boss 14' house, Gauahar Khan, who was recently snapped enjoying a funfilled trip to Goa with rumoured beau Zaid Darbar, returned to Mumbai on Wednesday, hand-in-hand with the latter.

The rumoured lovebirds, who returned to Mumbai on Wednesday, were papped at the airport holding hands as they made their way to their car.

Dressed in a white striped button-down dress teamed with tan-coloured waist bag and neutral coloured footwear, Gauahar looked chic as she sashayed down the airport with Zaid, who was snapped sporting a black graphic tee paired with blue denim and white sneakers.

Both were seen sporting black face masks keeping the ongoing pandemic in mind.

Take a look.

Earlier, Zaid had shared a few photos and videos from their trip to Goa.

In one of his posts, where Zaid shared a set of two photos posing next to Gauahar, he funnily caption it, "When a girl asks you for a pic : Expectation Swipe Left for : Reality #ForcefulPosing LOL !!! @gauaharkhan #everreadyPoser #Gaza (sic)."

Sharing a cute video on his Instagram handle where the two can be seen matching steps to a peppy number, Zaid wrote, "Kadam Kadam badhaye jaa... @Gauaharkhan n I in sync! But can u spot1 difference in 1 of the steps ?? #comment #beachvibes #Gaza (sic)."

Take a look.

Before their trip to Goa, Gauhar and Zaid celebrated the latter's birthday together.

Sharing a sweet note sending him good wishes on social media with photos in which the two could be seen twinning in white attire, Gauahar wrote, "From being the most Amazing (also HOT) human , to being the reason to me smiling from ear to ear , to moments of me wanting to strangle you (when u trouble me) , being goofy comes easy when I’m with u ,to ur caring side settling my hair b4 we click picks , it only n only makes you the Bestest ! I pray for u from the bottom of my heart , Birthday Boy , Zaid ! @zaid_darbar you are a blessing n may ur life be filled with all the happiness, health , wealth n success ! Ameen ! have the most amazing year ahead Zeddy ! (sic)."

Take a look.

As per media reports, the two -- Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar -- are all set to tie the knot in a November wedding. However, in an interview with IANS, Gauahar has dismissed all such speculations.

"These are just rumours. If there will be anything I will let you all know about it," she said.