Amid wedding reports, Ankita Lokhande drops romantic video with beau Vicky Jain - WATCH

TV and film actress Ankita Lokhande has never shied away from publicly expressing her love for boyfriend Vicky Jain. From sharing love-filled notes, mushy photos, dropping videos celebrating festivals together to sharing clips featuring pictures that are proof of their companionship, Ankita Lokhande has left no stone unturned in telling the world that it is indeed Vicky Jain who is not just her beau but her soulmate.

Recently, Ankita Lokhande dropped another video clip featuring Vicky and her. In the video, Ankia is seen dressed in a deep wine coloured saree, looking mesmerising as always. She opted to leave her hair open and rounded off her look with statement accessories. Vicky too looks dapper in an all-black avatar.

As one hits play on the clip, it shows Ankita and Vicky walking side-by-side as if sashaying down a ramp together. Then again, Ankita is seen twirling as Vicky lends his hand to her. The video ends with Ankita walking down the aisle and flaunting her outfit and then ending the video on a goofy note by sticking her tongue out before signing off.

Watch the video here:

A day ago, Ankita and Vicky took the internet by storm when a video clip of the duo passionately kissing at a Diwali party surfaced on the internet.

Watch the video here:



Meanwhile, the rumour mill has it that Ankita and Vicky are all set to tie the knot in a December wedding. While there has been no official announcement, according to an ETimes report, the couple has finalised December 12, 13 and 14 for the wedding festivities.

On the work front, Ankita Lokhande was last seen in 'Pavitra Rishta 2.0', which streamed on ZEE5. The web series also starred Shaheer Sheikh, who stepped into late Sushant Singh Rajput's shoes.