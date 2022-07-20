Search icon
Amid split, Charu Asopa reacts to husband Rajeev Sen's accusation she’s playing 'victim card'

Charu Asopa is done washing one's dirty linen in public, and she has left everything to time.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 08:55 AM IST

Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen

Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and his troubled marriage with actress Charu Asopa are not a mystery anymore. The estranged duo are heading towards separation, and they have accused each other in the public domain. However, Charu has now decided to maintain dignified silence over his husband's accusations. 

The duo got married in 2019, and they became parents to daughter Ziana in 2021. Soon after their marriage, the reports of separation and arguments started floating in the media. The duo had tried to mend their ways, but it didn't help them. A few months ago, Charu stated that Rajeev is ignoring Ziana, and running away from the responsibilities. Rajeev decided to give a strong reply to her accusations and posted a picture of him with his little one on his social media. 

READ: Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen enjoys playful time with daughter Ziana, quashes Charu Asopa's accusation

The actor even shared his views to ETimes and said, "I wish Ziana could speak for herself, then she would have answered how much her father loves her, how much she loves me and whether her father is available for her. As long as she knows, the rest don’t matter.” Sen even added that Charu kept her first marriage hidden from him, and she's playing the victim card. 

Asopa had spoken about Rajeev's accusation to TOI and stated, "As far as Rajeev calling me a master of the art of playing victim card goes, I honestly am done washing one’s dirty linen in public. I have put my point across and that’s all from my end. If he feels a certain way about me, it is his thought process." Charu further added that she has left everything to time. "Soon everything will be unfolded before everyone for them to know who is what.” 

Charu Asopa is known for being a part of shows like Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Mere Angne Mein, and Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha.

