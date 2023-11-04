Headlines

Amid snake venom controversy, Elvish Yadav says he will sue Maneka Gandhi for defamation: 'Image kharab hoti hai...'

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav released another video statement and claimed that the allegations made by politician Maneka Gandhi have damaged his image. Watch Elvish's latest video

Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 05:20 PM IST

Social media influencer and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has issued another statement about the ongoing snake venom controversy and confirmed that he will sue politician Maneka Gandhi for defamation. Reportedly on Friday, an FIR was registered against the YouTuber in Noida for allegedly supplying snake venom to rave parties. The FIR has named Elvish and five others as the accused, alleging that they used to charge big money to supply venom. In a raid conducted in Noida, nine snakes were also rescued, news agency ANI reported. A few hours later of this news, Elvish uploaded his video, denying all the allegations, and said that he'll cooperate with UP police, and would take responsibility if found guilty.

On Saturday, Elvish shared another video in which he claimed that the allegations made by Maneka had damaged his image, and she would have to face the consequences. In the video shared by Bigg Boss live updates X (formerly Twitter) handle, Elvish said, "Mujh pe ilzaam laga diya, Maneka Gandhi ji ne mujhe saapon ke supplier ka head bana diya. Ek defamation case aayega bhai, aise nahi chhodne wala main. Halke mein toh chhodta hi nahi main. Ab main ho gaya hoon active inn cheezon mein. Pehle main sochta tha ki time waste nahi karte hai. But jab image kharab hoti hai na gandi tarike wali image kharab hui." 

Elvish further asked netizens to present his side of the story as well. "Jo log dekh rahe hai please mere ko judge mat karna iss cheez pe. Please wait karna. Jab police investigation sunayegi toh main video bhi share karunga. Saari cheezein share karunga. Bada confidence se bol raha hoon. Toh kuch soch kar bol raha hoon. Press statement bhi release hogi ki Elvish Yadav ka iss case mein zero involvement hai. Woh bhi dekhna aur please share karna." 

Here's the latest video

An Alt News report highlighted some other details about the case. Journalist and fact-checker Mohammed Zubair from Alt News reported that the five associates of Elvish named in the case are Rahul, Titunath, Jayakaran, Narayan, and Ravinath have been arrested by Noida Police. “According to the FIR, 20 ml of Snake venom, 9 poisonous snakes were found from them ( 5 cobra, 1 python, 1 two-headed snake, 1 Rat Snake). According to FIR copy, it is alleged that they use snakes and Snake venom during Rave parties,” Zubair tweeted. Reports also stated that the case was followed up by BJP MP and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi’s NGO. 

