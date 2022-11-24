Amid sepration news, Rajeev Sen confirms being 'in touch' with Charu Asopa, says 'don't involve third person'

Charu Asopa- Rajeev Sen

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa are living separately, and they have decided to call off their marriage. Amid the divorce news, Charu has accused Rajeev of cheating, dumping her, and even ignoring the responsibilities towards their daughter Ziana. Now, in the latest vlog of Rajeev, the actor answered some of his fans' questions and gave his clarity on their relationship. Rajeev stated that he is in touch with Charu, and keeps texting her to make her feel positive.

In his YouTube vlog, Rajeev said, "I am in touch with her, and on my part, I am trying to be nice to her. I send nice WhatsApp messages and make her feel I am there even though we are not physically with each other. Making sure that Zianna is good."

Rajeev is tired of accusations, and he asked his fans to 'live and let live.' "Let her do whatever she wants to do. And this is the path she wanted, I keep encouraging her to be positive. Keep giving love to her guys and if she needs sympathy bhar bhar Kar sympathy do. Let her feel that she is winning, she is happy and let her feel that the world is for her." Rajeev further added that his priority is Ziana's health, "For me, it is really important that she remains stable because if she stays positive then automatically Zianna is happy. Once I go to Mumbai I will definitely spend time with my daughter, a lot of you all must be looking forward to that, and so am I."

Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev added that it is not only about him, but the coin also has two sides and we have to talk about our partner as well. "It is not always about you, it is about the other person as well and you must address it and it should be between you two, it's not meant for the public. You can discuss it with your family but only if you are comfortable. In every relationship, the only way to make it successful or to move forward is to discuss your problems and address each others' issues," Rajeev added. At last, he concluded, "It is important to understand each other. If you let the third person come in between then the value of your relationship suffers. Keep it between each other and don't involve anybody in your relationship." Rajeev and Charu got married in 2019.