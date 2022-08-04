Amid separation reports, Rajeev Sen calls Charu Asopa 'beautiful,' says 'Charu toh humesha...'

Rajeev Sen-Charu Asopa

Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and his wife Charu Asopa's troubled marriage usually grab headlines. However, in the past few days, we are noticing a gradual shift in perceptions. At first, Rajeev complimented Charu for taking utmost care of their daughter Ziana. Then, Charu was spotted applying sindoor on her forehead. Now, in the latest update, we noticed that Sen has called Charu 'beautiful.'

Rajeev uploaded a new vlog in which he gave a glimpse of the playtime he shared with Ziana. Later, Sen talked about Charu and stated that she had gone to the temple for a festive pooja. Later, while driving the car, Rajeev again mentioned Asopa and said, "Charu aaj mandir gayi thi with Ziana. Aaj Ziana bahut zyada cute lag rahi thi. Charu wore a 'beautiful' saree. Charu toh humesha hi aachi lagti hai saree mein."

Watch Rajeev's vlog here

Well, after hearing Rajeev's words for Charu, many of his followers asked him to reconcile their decision and come together for Ziana. Charu Asopa's recent pictures on her social media hint that she might not be taking a divorce from her husband Rajeev Sen. Taking to Instagram, Charu Asopa dropped a sling of pictures with her daughter Ziana, which she captioned, "Happy 9months bday my love, life and laughter. Thank you for coming into my life and making it soooo beautiful. I love you my jaan."

In the pictures, Charu Asopa can be seen posing with her cute 9 months old daughter in a beautiful ethnic orange saree. Charu kept her hair tied in a bun with a matching marigold flower on it. But the most important thing that caught the attention of netizens is the sindoor that she is wearing. Although there is no clarity as to whether or not Charu and Rajeev have decided to call off the separation, a section of social media users were extremely happy watching Charu sporting sindoor.