Amid separation from Rajeev Sen, Charu Asopa hits back at trolls by saying 'aapko kya'

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa's separation is inevitable. The actress recently revealed that she's divorcing him. Charu is living her life on her own terms. The actress has already proved herself as a 'doting mother' when she posted about the struggle of handling her daughter Ziana's illness by herself. Even her estranged husband Rajeev appreciated Charu.

Whatever she posts, be it the pictures, or the vlogs, her fans support her with their love. But, she has also faced the wrath of social media. On various occasions, Charu does get trolled by her naysayers and haters. Many of them attack her for choosing to live separately from her husband. A few others call her a 'drama queen.' There are people who think that she's using Ziana in her vlogs to gain the sympathy of people. Well, Asopa has a clear answer to all this hatred in two words, "Aapko kya?"

Charu posted a reel on her Instagram in which she's taking a walk with Ziana, and she dubs a line from a daily soap. In a way, this was Charu's attempt to shut down trollers. She said, "Main ghoomu, phiru, nachu, gaau, hasu, khelu, bahar jao, akele jau, kisi ke aur saath jau, jaha jau, jab jau, jaise bhi jau.... aapko kya?"

Recently, Charu shared a picture in which she was looking beautiful in a saree. Charu was looking gorgeous in traditional. But netizens noticed that she has applied sindoor on her forehead. A few moments later, she was trolled mercilessly for it. "Iska toh divorce ho gaya na? Toh yeh sindoor kyu lagayi," asked a netizen. "Sindoor kyu laga ke rakhi hai dramebaaz (Why are you wearing sindoor?" questioned another. "But ye sindoor kiske nam ke ab lga rhi hai separation ke bad itna show off kuy krti ho maidam," a netizen trolled Charu. "Divorce he fir bhi mathe pe sindoor," commented yet another Instagram user. Charu and Rajeev are yet to get separated legally.