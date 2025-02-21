After Samay Raina removed all episodes of his show from YouTube, Harsh Gujral also took down his videos from his own show The Escape Room.

The controversy around Ranveer Allahbadia’s comments on Samay Raina’s YouTube show India’s Got Latent is causing problems for many comedians.

After Samay Raina removed all episodes of his show from YouTube, Harsh Gujral also took down his videos from his own show The Escape Room. The show, which started in December 2024, featured dark humor and adult jokes. Only two episodes were released so far, but both have now been deleted from YouTube.

Harsh Gujral's show featured a "confession box" where participants anonymously shared shocking secrets. According to the show’s description on BookMyShow, it’s about "about escape from the idealistic world where few selected people will come and share the darkest and funniest confessions from the lives with Escape Master, Harsh Gujral and other escape therapists (comedians) who will give a lighter twist to their guilt and misery." ​

In addition to taking down all episodes of The Escape Room from YouTube, Harsh Gujral also made the show’s Instagram account, which had 34.3K followers, private. The comedian has not yet commented on the removal of the episodes.

For the unversed, YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, host of India's Got Latent, and Apoorva Mukhija have been barred from airing any shows until further notice. The Supreme Court on Tuesday reprimanded Ranveer Allahbadia for his crude comments on a YouTube show, stating that his conduct was unacceptable. However, the court granted him protection from arrest in multiple FIRs filed against him across various states, including Maharashtra and Assam.

A two-judge bench, comprising Justice Surya Kant and Justice Kotiswar Singh, heard the matter. Allahbadia was represented by advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, son of former Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud. The court expressed strong displeasure over Allahbadia's remarks, criticising his counsel and emphasising that freedom of speech does not grant individuals the license to make inappropriate statements.

The court questioned counsel, "Just because somebody thinks they've become popular, can they speak any kind of words and take the entire society for granted?" The judges also asked if anyone on earth would appreciate such language, emphasising that Allahbadia's words were not only obscene but also insulting to parents and society as a whole.