Amid reports of rift with Akshay Kumar, a look at stars who failed to appear on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Kapil Sharma hosted comedy talk show 'The Kapil Sharma Show' has been making headlines of late. Recently, it was reported that superstar Akshay Kumar, who promotes all his upcoming films on Kapil's show, would not turn up as a guest this time around to promote 'Bachchan Pandey'. The reason cited was that the superstar was upset with Kapil after a video clip of him from 'TKSS' leaked online and went viral.

The video clip was from the time Akshay Kumar had appeared on the show to promote his film 'Atrangi Re' alongside Sara Ali Khan. During the episode, Kapil Sharma had joked with Akshay about an interview he did with a 'famous personality' where the actor asked the said personality about how he ate mangoes. Both didn't take the name of the 'said person' in the show. Kapil was referring to Akshay's interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi that aired in 2019. Akshay had challenged Kapil to take the name of the person directly, but the host changed the topic. As per a Hindustan Times report, Akshay was upset with Kapil since he had requested to cut the above-described portion from the final episode. This part was edited out, but the short clip was apparently leaked and went viral on the internet.

However, clearing the air on Akshay refusing to come on his show to promote his upcoming film, Kapil Sharma Tuesday put out a tweet stating that "it was just a miss communication, all is well."

Kapil's entire tweet read, "Dear friends, was reading all the news in media about me and Akshay paji, I have just spoken to paji and sorted all this, it was just a miss communication, all is well and very soon we are meeting to shoot Bachchan Pandey episode. He is my big bro and can never be annoyed with me, thank you."

This is not the first time a public personality has refused to appear on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. Here are a few other stars who refused to make an appearance on Kapil's show.

Mukesh Khanna: In 2021, Mukesh Khanna had made headlines after he revealed why he had rejected an invitation to join the 'Mahabharat' cast Kapil's show. Calling the show 'worse', Mukesh Khanna had said that it was full of double meaning words in which the men wear women's clothes and do cheap things. His remarks about the show had stirred up a huge controversy.

Smriti Irani: Last November, Union Minister Smriti Irani was supposed to appear on Kapil's show. As per a Telly Chakkar report, Smriti who was debuting as an author was to shoot for the show. However, her shoot was reportedly cancelled after she was refused entry on the set due to a misunderstanding between a gatekeeper who failed to recognize her and Smriti's driver.

Ajay Devgn: As per media reports, in 2017, Ajay Devgn and his 'Baadshaho' team were kept waiting for the show's shoot as Kapil was late. Reportedly, Ajay waited for several minutes and then left the set.

MS Dhoni: Mahendra Singh Dhoni had refused to be a part of Kapil's show. It wasn't due to any misunderstanding but because MS Dhoni had a busy schedule.