Amid legal trouble, Karanvir Bohra announced as the fifth contestant on Kangana Ranaut's 'Lock Upp'

After announcing the name of the first four contestants, including TV actress and model Nisha Rawal, internet sensation Poonam Pandey, stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, wrestling champion Babita Phogat, it is now confirmed that TV actor Karanvir Bohra is the new face coming up next on this highly anticipated show.

Karanvir Bohra is a well-known face for the Indian audience. He is best known for his stint in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 5', 'Naagin 2', 'Kasauti Zindagi Kay', among other shows.

Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor's show has landed in legal trouble.

The City Civil Court of Hyderabad has imposed an ad-interim injunction on Kangana Ranaut's upcoming show 'Lock Upp'. The order was issued following a hearing and investigation of the petitioner Sanober Baig's paperwork, who is the only owner of the plot and script for the concept 'The Jail.' The court also recorded a video clip from the trailer for 'Lock Upp,' concluding that the two appear to be identical. Since the show was set to premiere on February 27, 2022, the court issued an injunction with an urgent notice preventing the show's broadcast on any electronic medium, social media, or other platforms.

However, with the stay order being issued, it is yet to see if the show will stream from February 27 or not.

AltBalaji is yet to issue any statement in this regard.

'Lock Upp' will be hosted by the Queen of Bollywood - Kangana Ranaut. The show involves 16 controversial celebrities locked in jail for months without the amenities that people usually take for granted.

ALTBalaji and MX Player will live stream this show 24x7 on their respective platforms and allow the audiences to interact directly with the contestants.