No matter what, Rupali Ganguly won't stop goofing around, and that's what she proved it from her latest reel on Valentine's Day.

Rupali Ganguly, known for her role in "Anupamaa," took to social media to share a humorous and heartfelt Valentine’s Day post for her husband.

In the playful video, Rupali highlights the lighthearted dynamics of their relationship, with the caption, “Woh mujhe jhel leta hai Love Laughter and forever ! Our relationship…. I talk non stop and he listens Happppyyyy Valentines.”

In the clip, Rupali is seen having fun with her husband, Ashwin K. Verma. The actress is seen lip-syncing to the viral dialogue, “tera kaam hai bas mujhe jhelna, tu kaise jhelega, kya karega, yeh mujhe nhi pata tu bas mujhe jhel lega, tu Zindagi bhar ke liye mujhe jhel lega, yehi tera kaam hai tune isley Janam liya hai samajha kar.”( Your job is just to tolerate me. How you will tolerate me, what you'll do, I don't know. You will just tolerate me. You will tolerate me for a lifetime, that's your job, you were born for this, understand?")

Ganguly looks lovely in a blue top paired with white jeans. Ashwin compliments her in a floral t-shirt and black pants. Earlier, the 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' actress had posted a funny reel wherein she was seen enacting viral lyrics that say, “yeh rose day, propose day humare kisi kaam ken hi hai, Kahin bhandara hai toh btao.” ( This Rose Day, Propose Day are of no use to us, if there's a community feast anywhere, let us know.) For the caption, Rupali wrote, “Being me What's your Valentine's plan? #Anupamaa #RupaliGanguly #viralvideos #funnyvideos #valentines.”

On February 6, Rupali and her husband Ashwin marked 12 years of togetherness with a heartwarming post. The actress dropped a sweet video featuring them alongside a note where she expressed her undying love for her husband. Rupali praised Ashwin for his unwavering support, both in her personal life and professional journey.

Ganguly wrote, “12 years and counting…. What would I do without you in my life… from pushing me towards getting recognition… to being the total and unwavering support… from being my biggest critic to being the most ecstatic cheerleader… from being the bestest Father ever to being Rudransh’s bff …. I get my moment in the sun cos you chose to guide me from the shadows…. Love u … forever @ashwinkverma.”

