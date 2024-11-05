Rupali Ganguly has found herself at the center of controversy after her stepdaughter accused her of being "controlling" and "threatening."

Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly made her first public appearance with her husband Ashwin Verma amidst allegations from her stepdaughter. The actress was seen out with her husband and son, happily posing for the paparazzi.

She greeted the paparazzi with folded hands alongside her husband. This video serves as proof that they all stand together during difficult times. Social media users also reacted, one of them wrote, "Looks so beautiful together." The second one said, "It's so evident just by looking at the kid’s and the man’s faces that they want none of this." The third one commented, "How can someone be happy after making the kids unhappy from the first marriage."

For the unversed, Rupali Ganguly has found herself at the center of controversy after her stepdaughter accused her of being "controlling" and "threatening." In response, Rupali's husband, Ashwin K. Verma, has addressed the allegations, stating that his only intention is to do what’s best for his children. In her lengthy note, Esha criticizes Rupali for keeping her away from her father and compares the situation to what Rhea Chakraborty allegedly did to the late Sushant Singh Rajput. Esha claims to be 22 years old.

In her long note, Esha wrote, "This is absolutely pathetic. Does anyone know the real story of Rupali Ganguly? She has had an affair with Ashwin K Verma for twelve years while he was in his second marriage. Ashwin has two daughters from his previous marriages. She is nothing but a cruel-hearted woman who has done nothing but tried to separate me and my sister, his own daughters a from their father. He used to live in California and then New Jersey for around 13-14 years before moving tot fair Mumbai. The two have one son, not n's real two. I'm speaking out because she claims all over the media that she has a happy marriage with my dad, e when when in reality she's controlling and what psychotic towards him."

In response, Rupali's husband, Ashwin K. Verma, has addressed the allegations, expressing that he only wants the best for his children. He wrote, "I do have two daughters from previous relationships, something Rupali and I have always been open about that I care a great deal about. I understand that my younger daughter still holds a lot of hurt about the dissolution of her parent's relationship as divorce is a difficult experience that can greatly affect and harm the children of that marriage."

"But marriages end for many reasons, and my relationship with my second wife had multiple challenges that led to our separation-challenges that were between she and I and that had nothing to do with any other person. I only want the best for my children and my wife and it saddens me to see anyone being pulled into cycles of negativity by the media," he concluded.

