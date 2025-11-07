Amid divorce rumours with Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij gets hospitalised due to...

Donald Trump once again makes BIG claim about India-Pakistan war, says 'eight planes were shot down...'
TELEVISION
Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij got married in 2011 after dating for a couple of years. They have been foster parents to their caretakers' children, Khushi and Rajveer, and welcomed their biological daughter, Tara, in 2019.
Amid consistent divorce rumours with Jay Bhanushali and her TV comeback, Mahhi Vij has been hospitalised. Her PR team, confirming the news, posted a picture of her resting in a bed at the hospital, covering herself with a thick blanket. Her publicist took to her social media account to confirm the news and wrote, "Mahhi has a high fever and extreme weakness and has just been admitted to the hospital; the doctor will run tests now. Nothing beyond this can be confirmed just yet. She is stable, however."
For the uninitiated, rumours of Jay and Mahhi heading for a divorce had taken the internet by storm. Though there has been no confirmation yet, neither Jay nor Mahhi has given an official statement. In fact, jumping to her relationship’s defence, Mahhi recently threatened to sue a social media channel that had confirmed the couple to be separating without any solid proof. Taking to the post's comment section, Mahhi wrote, “Don’t post false narratives. I’ll take legal action against this.”
