Amid divorce rumours, Mahhi Vij drops emotional note for her 'first love', it's not Jay Bhanushali, but...: 'I love with all my heart, soul'

Mahhi Vij dropped a heartwarming note for her foster daughter, Khushi, and admitted that she loves the little girl unconditionally, leaving her fans emotional.

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 17, 2025, 08:41 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

    Television actress Mahhi Vij took to her social media account to wish her foster daughter, Khushi Ray, on her birthday. The actress shared a video on her social media account where the mother and daughter were seen laying an affectionate peck on each other's lips. The doting mother penned an emotional note for her foster daughter.

    She wrote in Hindi, “वो मेरे खून से नहीं जुड़ी है, लेकिन वो मेरा पहला प्यार है। जिस दिन से खुशी मेरी ज़िंदगी में आई है, उसने मेरे जीवन को सौभाग्य, रोशनी और मुस्कान से भर दिया है। ईश्वर का तहेदिल से धन्यवाद कि उन्होंने मुझे खुशी जैसा अनमोल तोहफ़ा दिया। मेरी खुशी, मेरी डिवा – जो मुझे बेइंतहा प्यार करती है और जिसे मैं दिल से, रूह से, बेपनाह प्यार करती हूँ। हमेशा, हर जन्म में। (She is not related to my blood but she is my first love. Since the day Khushi has come into my life, it has filled my life with good luck, light and smiles. Thank God from the bottom of my heart for giving me a precious gift of happiness. My joy, my diva — who loves me unconditionally and whom I love with all my heart, soul, unconditionally. Always, in every birth.)

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Mahhi and her actor husband, Jay Bhanushali, turned foster parents to the children of their househelp. Though not blood-related, both Jay and Mahhi take care of both Khushi and Rajveer like their own kids.

    From taking the two on trips to hosting their lavish birthday parties, the couple does it all. For the uninitiated, Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi welcomed their own biological daughter Tara in 2019, after years of trying to conceive. The couple had revealed the medical complications they faced before the birth of Tara. Jay and Mahhi got married in 2011 after dating for a few years. Recently, the news of the couple headed for a split took the internet by storm, but as of yet, neither Jay nor Mahhi have given any official confirmation on the same.

    Also read: 'Jay Bhanushali is my...': Mahhi Vij BREAKS SILENCE on divorce rumours, demanding Rs 5 crore alimony, warns 'you don't have right to..'

    On the professional front, recently Mahhi marked her return to TV with the show Seher Hone Ko Hai. The actress essays the important role of Kausar, who is the mother of the lead Seher. The actress has been receiving great response to her powerpacked performance in the show.

