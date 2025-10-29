Amid divorce rumours, Mahhi Vij ADMITS missing daughter Tara, REACTS to Jay Bhanushali's Japan vacay reel, calls their little one...

Ever since the divorce rumours, Jay Bhansushali has dropped his first post, enjoying quality time with his daughter Tara in Japan. Mahhi Vij commented on the post, and it went viral in no time.

Amid the divorce rumours between Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali, the TV actor headed to Japan with their daughter Tara for some playful time. Mahhi and Jay have shared their first post on social media after the divorce speculations, and they have neither confirmed nor denied the rumours.

Mahhi Vij is currently in Lucknow for a professional commitment. She recently took to her social media stories to share a video expressing how she was missing her daughter, Tara.

The actress said that Tara, along with Mahhi's foster daughter Khushi Ray, has been away from her for almost 15 days, as they are on a vacation to Japan. Vij asserted that Tara has never stayed away from her for so long, and she can't wait to go and hug her darling daughters. The Balika Vadhu actress also said that she had been missing her foster son, Rajveer Ray, who is at Mahhi’s home in Mumbai. While Mahhi talked about missing her children, she did not mention her husband, Jay, which has further fueled the rumours of the divorce.

Tara and Khushi are in Japan with their father, Jay Bhanushali, and the Kayamath actor dropped a reel flaunting his dad-time with the little one. In the reel, Tara can be seen dancing enthusiastically to the viral tune with the lyric "There's squirrels in my pants." Jay joined her, lip-syncing the humorous line, "that girl's got some serious squirrels in her pants."

Mahhi Vij's reaction to Jay Bhanshali's post

Soon, Jay's reel went viral, and the major reason was Mahhi's comment. Yes, Mahhi reacted to Jay's post, and it caught netizens' attention. On the fun reel, Mahhi wrote, "Tara is the cutest."

This reaction hints more at the problem in their abode, because again, Mahhi didn't mention Jay or write anything about him. However, an official confirmation about their separation is still awaited from their side.