Amid divorce rumours, Jay Bhanushali cheers for Mahhi Vij, wants her to 'shine': 'Looking forward for...'

TELEVISION
Jay Bhansuhali and Mahhii Vij haven't shared any official statement to their divorce rumours taking the internet by storm.
The rumours of television host and actor Jay Bhanushali and his actress wife Mahhi Vij heading towards splitsville are currently doing the rounds on the internet. Amidst the rumours that are rife, Jay took to his social media account to wish Mahhi Vij good luck for her upcoming project, which marks her comeback to acting after almost a decade.
Sharing the teaser of the Colors TV show Seher Hone Ko Hai, the Hate Story 2 actor took to his Instagram Stories, shared the teaser, and wrote, "Looking forward to Mahhi Vij to shine, Looking promising." The Laagi Tujhse Lagan actress too reshared her husband's post for her on her Instagram Stories without any caption or emoticon added.
Jay and Mahhii haven't shared any official statement to their divorce rumours taking the internet by storm. In fact, Mahhi recently threatened to sue a social media channel that had stated that the couple are headed for a separation without any solid proof. She wrote in the comments section, "Don’t post false narratives. I’ll take legal action against this."
Amidst separation rumours, Jay shared a cute picture of himself with his daughter Tara on his social media account, sans wife Mahhi. She also shared a video on her Instagram, expressing that she was waiting to meet and hug her kids, who were on a trip to Japan with their dad. Fans were quick to point out how Mahhi did not mention talking about Jay at all.
For the unversed, Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are parents to three children - their biological daughter Tara Jay Bhanushali, born in 2019 through IVF, and two foster kids, Khushi Ray and Rajveer Ray, whom they began caring for in 2017. The couple lovingly raises all three as part of their family, supporting the foster children’s education and well-being.
