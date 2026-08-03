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Amid divorce buzz, Gaurav Khanna suffers 'most painful' experience, suffers burns due to..., admits 'still have these marks'

Gaurav Khanna proudly boasts of the laser burn marks he suffered while doing his best at Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.

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Updated : Aug 03, 2026, 11:20 AM IST | Edited by : IANS

Amid divorce buzz, Gaurav Khanna suffers 'most painful' experience, suffers burns due to..., admits 'still have these marks'
Gaurav Khanna (Image source: Instagram)
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Actor Gaurav Khanna gave fans a glimpse of the painful aftermath of one of the toughest and “most painful” challenges on the reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. The actor shared a video that showed multiple burn marks on his back after an intense endurance task on the fear factor show. The clip, seemingly recorded by fellow contestant Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, shows Gaurav turning around to reveal many red, circular marks across his back, caused by laser shots fired during the task.

Sharing the video on his social media account, Gaurav wrote, “Thanks @orry for making this. I cud stil feel this pain watching it on TV. Most painful experience ever. All 4 of us went through this guys.. still hav these marks... #darrkanayadaur #kk15.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

In the recent video showcasing a glimpse of the painful task, Gaurav was among four contestants including Vishal Aditya Singh, Karan Wahi, and Shagun Sharma, who took part in a gruelling endurance challenge. They had to brave repeated laser shots fired at their backs while staying in the task. The challenge was set to continue until two of the four contestants chose to abort. Despite the pain, Gaurav pushed himself through the challenge, with the latest video highlighting the physical toll it took on the contestants.

Also read: Viral video: Ashutosh Rana calls Kangana Ranaut a dog? Actor's reaction to her 'gutter chhap' remark leaves netizens in splits: 'Samajne wale samaj gaye'

Talking about Gaurav, the actor who became a household name with shows such as *Anupamaa*, has continued to remain one of television's most popular faces. Earlier this year, he emerged as the winner of the reality show *Bigg Boss* season 19, and before that he went on to bag the winner title of *Celebrity MasterChef India*.

The actor has also been in the news recently after his wife, actress Akanksha Chamola, addressed speculation surrounding their marriage during her stint on Lock Upp. She spoke of trouble in their relationship and revealed that the couple was heading for a divorce soon.

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