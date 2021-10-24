Amid dating rumours, ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ fame Munmun Dutta's photo with Raj Anadkat goes VIRAL

People have been speculating for months that Munmun Dutta and Raj Anandkat, stars of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, are dating, but the two have denied the rumours.

However, a photo of the two has been making rounds on the internet in which Munmun can be seen holding Raj’s arm.

Take a look at the pic here-

Munmun Dutta broke her silence on reports claiming she is dating her 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' co-star Raj Anadkat. Taking to Instagram, the actor lashed out at the rumours and also slammed trolls who have been spreading ‘filth’ in the comments section of her Instagram posts.

Taking to social media, she wrote, “To the media and their zero credibility 'journos', who has given u the right to post ‘imaginary’ ‘made up’ articles in people's name about their private life without their consent? R u liable to the damage that you cause to their lives with your reckless behaviour? You don't stop at shoving your cameras on the face of a grieving woman who just lost her love or lost her son, in a funeral, just for your trps. You can stoop to any level to create sensational articles/headlines at the cost of someone's dignity, but are you going to take responsibility for wrecking havoc in their lives?? If no then, you should be ashamed of yourself!!”

“To the general public, I had far better expectations from you. But the FILTH that you have showered in the comments section, even from the so called 'literate' ones proves how regressive a society we are. Women are constantly age shamed, slut shamed, mom shamed at the cost of your humour. Whether your humour drives someone to the edge of a mental breakdown or not, is never your concern. 13 years of entertaining people and it didn't take 13 minutes for anyone of you to rip my dignity apart. So next time someone is clinically depressed or driven to take their own lives, pause and think whether it was YOUR WORDS that drove that person to the edge or not. Today, I am ashamed of calling myself a daughter of India,” she said.

For the unversed, A few days later Munmun deleted her post and decide to start fresh without letting rumours affect her.