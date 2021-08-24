Amid cancer treatment, 'TMKOC' actor Ghanashyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka's recent photos go VIRAL

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor Ghanashyam Nayak aka Natwarlal Prabhashankar Undhaiwala's (Nattu Kaka) recent photo shared by a 'TMKOC' fan club on Instagram is going viral on social media.

In the photo, the senior actor who was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year looks rather weak and one side of his face seems to be swelled. He is seen wearing white kurta-pyjama while obliging some fans by giving them permission to click photos with him on the 'TMKOC' sets.

The fan account dedicated to the hit sitcom shared two pictures of the veteran actor and wrote alongside it, "Recent Picture of nattu kaka #behindthescenes."

Take a look at the photo here:

In June, Ghanashyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka's son Vikas Nayak confirmed the report of him being diagnosed with cancer during an interaction with a media portal. While stating his father was doing fine, Vikas had added that he has to undergo chemotherapy session once a month.

Ghanashyam's son told Dainik Bhaskar, "In April, we did a positron emission tomography scanning of his neck, in which again some spots were found. He did not have any discomfort or pain in any way. But we did not want to take any risk, because of that we have started his chemotherapy sessions again. This treatment is being done from the same hospital and doctor from whom he was earlier. Papa is completely fine, just once a month we take him to the hospital for the session Will get a PET scan done again next month. I hope those spots are gone."

The veteran actor told the portal, "I am feeling fine but yes, the treatment has also started again. Currently, the chemotherapy session is going on. After almost four months I shot a special scene in Daman last week and Believe me I had a lot of fun there. As per the storyline at present, Natukaka is in his village and from there he makes a call to Jethalal. I went to Gujarat for a day just to shoot this call sequence. Episode one will be telecast in two days. Right now I am waiting to start shooting in Mumbai, I am very positive."

Earlier, Ghanashyam had opened up on reports of facing financial crisis in an interview with The Times of India. He said, "I am not suffering from any financial crisis. I am enjoying my time at home with my grandchildren and my children are actually helping people who need any kind of help. I am neither unemployed nor suffering from any financial woes."