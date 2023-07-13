Headlines

Amid Bigg Boss OTT 2, wildcard Elvish Yadav's old tweet of 'bartan dhone wale' goes viral; netizens say 'ab dho thik se'

Netizens are finding funny how Elvish once mocked the concept of Bigg Boss, and now he is inside the BB house, facing a similar situation.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 04:55 PM IST

Social media influencer, YouTuber Elvish Yadav, is currently making headlines for spreading laughter with his sarcastic humour in the Bigg Boss house. Yadav made a wildcard entry with actress Aashika Bhatia in the fourth week of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Elvish's presence has hyped the buzz of the Bigg Boss show, and it has benefited the influencer's popularity as well. 

There is an intriguing interest among the internet audience to find out more about Elvish. While searching more about him, netizens found an old tweet of the social media personality mocking the Bigg Boss show. Back in 2020, Elvish took a jibe at the popularity of Bigg Boss and took a jibe at the show, and the host, Salman Khan, by tweeting "Ghar me ek bartan dhone wale ki zarurat hai. Salman khan ke fans k liye employment hum create kardenge. Aajaoo salary bhi milegi."

Here's the tweet

As soon as the old tweet of Elvish resurfaced, netizens started reacting to it and called it a karmic reaction. A netizen wrote, "Salman khan ka naam leke log famous hona chahte hai...30 saal se ho rha ye....Ye gawar bhi aa gya..." Another netizen wrote, "#SalmanKhan Be Like:- Tweet Karke Cool Ban Gaya Ab Bartan Dho Thik Se @ElvishYadav. Yeh Hai Teri Aukaat. #BiggBossOTT2 #ElvishYadav."  An internet user wrote, "Ab theek se bartan, kapda, jhaadu aur toilet bathroom saaf karna. #BiggBossOTT2 Ke ghar me." Another internet user wrote, "Bartan dhona and employment dono de diya Salman Khan ne gamla chor ko."

Here are some reactions

As the digital reality show, Bigg Boss OTT 2 got an extension of two weeks, the taskmaster welcomed YouTuber Elvish Yadav and actress Aashika Bhatia into the house as wildcards. BB announced their entry and they were given the task of selecting the new captain of the house.  

Avinash Sachdev and Manisha Rani were the two contenders for the captainship. The new task of captaincy was giving funny captions to the housemates. The contender with the quirkiest and silliest caption will win the title of captain. Elvish and Aashika had a blast judging the captions of the contenders. Yadav went on to call Pooja Bhatt her Taiji (aunty), and took a jibe at her, saying that she can never go wrong. As far as nominations are concerned, Falaq Naazz, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, and Avinash Sachdev are nominated for this week's eviction. 

 

 

