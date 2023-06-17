Search icon
Amid Adipurush backlash, Prabhas goes to US for week-long break: Report

Within two days of Adipurush's release, Prabhas reportedly jetted off to the US.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 10:15 PM IST

Amid Adipurush backlash, Prabhas goes to US for week-long break: Report
A photo of Prabhas

Prabhas' Adipurush was released on Friday with mixed reception from the critics and the audience. As per the media report, Prabhas has left for a mini-holiday to the US. The film is receiving backlash for its cartoonish VFX and cringe-worthy dialogue by Manoj Muntashir. Amid the backlash, Prabhas has taken a week's holiday. 

As per the report of ETimes, Prabhas has gone to the US for a week-long vacation, and he will start dubbing for Prashant Neel's Salaar after he returns from India. A source told the portal, "Prabhas is on a week-long vacation and will return to India next week." 

It is said that Prabhas never stays in India when his films releases, and he continues his trend by heading out of the country. During the release of Prabhas' last film, Radhe Shyam, he jetted off to Italy. Adipursh also stars Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, Kriti Sanon as Janki and Sunny Singh as Sesh. The source further added that "The dubbing of Salaar is all set to start soon. Once Prabhas returns to India, he too will join the dubbing process." 

The Om Raut mythological period drama has emerged as the biggest-opening Indian film of the year, minting a whopping Rs 126 crore worldwide, over Rs 20 crores clear of what Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan managed on its first day back in January.

Adipurush had the advantage of Prabhas’ star power, which meant that it was able to open very well in the Telugu states. The film’s Telugu version did a business of Rs 48 crore net in India, while the Hindi version opened to a very strong Rs 36 crore itself. The other three versions added a combined Rs 1.50 crore to give Adipurush Rs 85.50 crore net in the domestic market on its first day. This is the highest by an Indian film this year, dwarfing Pathaan’s Rs 57-crore opening. Om Raut-directed Adipurush also stars Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, Sunny Singh as Sesh, and Kriti Sanon as Janki. 

