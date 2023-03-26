Watch: Amid Abdu Rozik-MC Stan's fight, former Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shiv Thakare says 'sab khatam ho jayega...'

Abdu Rozik-Shiv Thakare-MC Stan

Shiv Thakare, the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 16 and the head of the mandali group, assures that Abdu Rozik and MC Stan will be together sooner than everyone thinks. On Sunday, Shiv was spotted at the airport. He came back from Goa to Mumbai, and paps recognised him even when he was wearing Shiv was wearing a mask.

Shiv got surprised after paps called him and requested to pose for photos. After posing for a while, Shiv started walking towards the exit. The photographers asked him to comment on the ongoing feud between Bigg Boss 16 winner and the Tajakistan-origin singer. Shiv Thakare quickly responded and assured, "mandali ko kuch nahi hoga (nothing will happen to the group)." Thakare said, "Rozze chal rahe hai. Abhi dono happy hai, dua mang rahe hai. Kuch dino ke baat hai, yeh sab khatam ho jayega. Wait karo abhi shanti se unko bhi waqt do (They both are happy and praying in Rozze. It's a matter of few more days, and everything will be sorted. They need time, and we should give them)."

Watch Shiv Thakare speaking about MC Stan and Abdu Rozik's fight

When the paparazzo expressed his surprise over the tense equation between the two, Abdu claimed 'friendship khatam,' Shiv added, "Kuch nahi hoga mandali ko, mazak hai kya mandali. Aise nahi khatam hoga, abhi toh shuru hua hai (Nothing will happen to mandali, it's not a joke. The group will not get dissolved so easily. This is just the beginning)."

For the unversed, Abdu Rozik is miffed with the rapper and he claimed that the latter is spreading false news about him in the media. During a recent Insta live, Abdu said that Stan claimed that he approached him to promote his single Pyaar. But, the Chota Bhaijaan singer squashed the claim as rumour and said that he doesn't want his help. Abdu stated that he has a bigger fan following than Stan, and thus he doesn't need a favour from Stan.