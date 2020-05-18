'American Idol' 2020 finale: Just Sam wins 18th season of reality show

American Idol 2020 grand finale was held on Sunday evening in the US. The singing-based reality show on its season 18 had Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie as judges while Ryan Seacrest returned as the show's host. The show continued being shot at contestants and judges' homes due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown globally. Thus, this became the first stay-at-home production of the reality show.

Now, as the show has aired its grand finale episode, contestant Just Sam has been declared the winner of American Idol season 18. On winning the show, emotional Sam said, "my dreams have come true... I would have never, ever expected this."

Check out one of her performances on American Idol below:

Earlier during an interaction with Billboard, when Sam was asked about becoming one of the finalists, she said, "I am so grateful to have made it as far as I have and honoured to be headed into the finale! That is winning to me!."

On being quizzed about her potential debut album on winning, she went on to say, "At first I was thinking about putting something out about my life and I wanted it to be something that expressed my struggles. But now I am living this new life thanks to Idol and I don’t want to go back to that life, but grow from it. Now that the world has experienced COVID-19, it needs more music that encourages people to unite together, so I want my album to encompass that and bring people together. The title, for now, is to be continued…"