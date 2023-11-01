Headlines

Amar Upadhyay reveals how his show Molkki ended social evil of bride-buying in Rajasthan village | Exclusive

Amar Upadhyay revealed how his show Molkki ended the age-old custom of bride-buying in Rajasthan village.

Simran Singh

Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 05:57 PM IST

Amar Upadhyay thinks that television series have the power to bring a revolution. After starring in the masses' favourite series such as Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kalash, Kasautii Zindagi Kay, and Kkusum, the actor went on to star in hard-hitting dramatic series such Molkki and now Doree. Amar joins DNA India for an exclusive conversation and shares his views about the importance of presenting real issues through mainstream television. 

Amar asserts that when a well-known actor gets a chance to play a character in such a power-packed show, its message leaves a bigger impact on the audience. Citing an example from his previous show, Molkki, Amar reveals how an age-old molki pratha (bride buying) in a Rajasthan village ended because of his show. "Jab ek popular actor, sirf main hi nahi, koi aur bhi, aisi kisi se project ke saath judh jaata hai, toh uska impact aur badh jaata hai (When a popular actor, not only me, but anyone, joins such a project, the impact of the show gets bigger). Molkki ki baat karu, toh the custom of bride-buying is still been practised in Haryana and Rajasthan. But after our show, a village in Rajasthan stopped molki pratha. So agar ek gaon ne bhi bandh kar di yeh pratha, matlab bahut bada asar hua hai." 

The actor feels that just like Molkki, his upcoming show Doree will also address the burning issue of gender inequality into the limelight, and it will connect with individual members of the audience. 

About Doree

Doree revolves around a Ganga Prasad (Amar), who adopts a girl child, left abandoned at Ganga ghat. Soon, Ganga's daughter gets into an ideology war with Thakurian Kailashi Devi, played by veteran star (Sudha Chandran). Doree will go on-air on Colors from November 6, Monday to Friday at 9 pm.

