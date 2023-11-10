Amar Upadhyay heaps praise on Doree's child actor Mahi Bhanushali, calls on-screen daughter 'one-take star'

Amar Upadhyay is inspired by her on-screen daughter Doree aka Mahi Bhanushali and he heaped praise on child artist's dedication towards acting.

Amar Upadhyay, Sudha Chandran-starrer social drama Doree has captured the attention of the viewers as it tells the tale of a six-year-old Doree standing up against a patriarchal society. The thought-provoking drama stars Sudha as Kailashi Devi, who runs the handloom empire in Varanasi, and Amar as Ganga Prasad, who's a foster father to Doree played by child actor Mahi Bhanushali. Amar had nothing but praise for his onscreen daughter Doree (played by Mahi Bhanushali) and hailed her as a one-take star.

Praising her dedication towards the art, Amar said, "I’m grateful for the love that has come for our show Doree. A lion’s share of the credit for the appreciation goes to the adorable Mahi Bhanushali. She inspires us all onscreen and offscreen. Her talent for learning her lines and delivering them impeccably at this age impresses me. She is a one-take star and a thorough professional. As actors age, their expressions gain maturity, but kids have a certain rawness and naturality about them. I hope that the audience will keep showering their love upon us.”

Amar Upadhyay on social dramas possessing the power to bring a change

During the promotions of Doree, Amar spoke to DNA India. During the interaction, Amar revealed how content-driven shows like Doree have the power to bring a change in society. Citing an example of his previous hit show Molkki, Amar said, "Jab ek popular actor, sirf main hi nahi, koi aur bhi, aisi kisi se project ke saath judh jaata hai, toh uska impact aur badh jaata hai (When a popular actor, not only me, but anyone, joins such a project, the impact of the show gets bigger). Molkki ki baat karu, toh the custom of bride-buying is still been practised in Haryana and Rajasthan. But after our show, a village in Rajasthan stopped molki pratha. So agar ek gaon ne bhi bandh kar di yeh pratha, matlab bahut bada asar hua hai." Doree is airing at 9:00 pm every Monday to Friday only on Colors.