Headlines

Amar Upadhyay heaps praise on Doree's child actor Mahi Bhanushali, calls on-screen daughter 'one-take star'

Meet Narayana Murthy’s IIT graduate biz partner, founded Rs 5,66,000 crore firm, half of his wealth donated…

Tanya Maniktala opens up about lack of on-screen female spies, investigators; says 'agar OTT nahi hota toh...'

Meet Pradeep Rahod, India's new billionaire, chairman of Rs 1797 crore revenue company

US President Joe Biden rejects possibility of ceasefire in Gaza during Israel-Hamas war

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Amar Upadhyay heaps praise on Doree's child actor Mahi Bhanushali, calls on-screen daughter 'one-take star'

Tanya Maniktala opens up about lack of on-screen female spies, investigators; says 'agar OTT nahi hota toh...'

US President Joe Biden rejects possibility of ceasefire in Gaza during Israel-Hamas war

Anushka Sharma's best maternity looks

Diwali: No-sugar desserts to maintain diabetes, weight

 India’s 6 richest film families

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

‘Two souls, one destiny…’: Amala Paul, Jagat Desai can’t take their eyes off each other in romantic wedding pics

Parineeti Chopra goes for girls trip with mom, mom-in-law at Maldives, viral pics win the internet: 'Ocean’s 6 anyone'

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

Amar Upadhyay heaps praise on Doree's child actor Mahi Bhanushali, calls on-screen daughter 'one-take star'

Tanya Maniktala opens up about lack of on-screen female spies, investigators; says 'agar OTT nahi hota toh...'

Japan Twitter review: Fans term Karthi-starrer ‘boring, disaster’, call it ‘his career’s worst film’

HomeTelevision

Television

Amar Upadhyay heaps praise on Doree's child actor Mahi Bhanushali, calls on-screen daughter 'one-take star'

Amar Upadhyay is inspired by her on-screen daughter Doree aka Mahi Bhanushali and he heaped praise on child artist's dedication towards acting.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 04:25 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Amar Upadhyay, Sudha Chandran-starrer social drama Doree has captured the attention of the viewers as it tells the tale of a six-year-old Doree standing up against a patriarchal society. The thought-provoking drama stars Sudha as Kailashi Devi, who runs the handloom empire in Varanasi, and Amar as Ganga Prasad, who's a foster father to Doree played by child actor Mahi Bhanushali. Amar had nothing but praise for his onscreen daughter Doree (played by Mahi Bhanushali) and hailed her as a one-take star. 

Praising her dedication towards the art, Amar said, "I’m grateful for the love that has come for our show Doree. A lion’s share of the credit for the appreciation goes to the adorable Mahi Bhanushali. She inspires us all onscreen and offscreen. Her talent for learning her lines and delivering them impeccably at this age impresses me. She is a one-take star and a thorough professional. As actors age, their expressions gain maturity, but kids have a certain rawness and naturality about them. I hope that the audience will keep showering their love upon us.”

Amar Upadhyay on social dramas possessing the power to bring a change 

During the promotions of Doree, Amar spoke to DNA India. During the interaction, Amar revealed how content-driven shows like Doree have the power to bring a change in society. Citing an example of his previous hit show Molkki, Amar said, "Jab ek popular actor, sirf main hi nahi, koi aur bhi, aisi kisi se project ke saath judh jaata hai, toh uska impact aur badh jaata hai (When a popular actor, not only me, but anyone, joins such a project, the impact of the show gets bigger). Molkki ki baat karu, toh the custom of bride-buying is still been practised in Haryana and Rajasthan. But after our show, a village in Rajasthan stopped molki pratha. So agar ek gaon ne bhi bandh kar di yeh pratha, matlab bahut bada asar hua hai." Doree is airing at 9:00 pm every Monday to Friday only on Colors. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'I was so pained and horrified...': When Sanjay Khan refuted allegations of slapping Zeenat Aman, called it 'PR attack'

Explained: What is artificial rain and the science behind it?

NZ vs SL: Kane Williamson, Trent Boult playfully tease Angelo Mathews over his 'timed out' dismissal - Watch

WhatsApp users may soon begin to see ads on the platform, executive gives a hint

Chhoti Diwali 2023: Date, history, significance of Narak Chaturdashi

MORE

MOST VIEWED

‘Two souls, one destiny…’: Amala Paul, Jagat Desai can’t take their eyes off each other in romantic wedding pics

Parineeti Chopra goes for girls trip with mom, mom-in-law at Maldives, viral pics win the internet: 'Ocean’s 6 anyone'

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE